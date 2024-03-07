AI Frenzy Seen Powering TSMC’s Rally From Overbought Levels
(Bloomberg) -- The blistering gains of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. have sent the chipmaker to the most overbought level in three years, but its critical role in artificial intelligence suggests investors may find it too early to abandon the rally.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Chemical Linked to Cancer Found in Acne Creams Including Proactiv, Clearasil
New York to Deploy National Guard to NYC Subways to Fight Crime
Stocks and Bonds Climb as Powell Sticks to Script: Markets Wrap
Egypt’s Devaluation and Record Rate Hike Put IMF Deal in Reach
TSMC, whose chips are used by some of the world’s most advanced AI processors, gained further traction this week by rising more than 10% to a fresh record following the advance in its client Nvidia Corp. The rally has brought its 14-day relative strength index to over 82, making it one of the most overbought stocks in Asia based on this technical indicator.
“Consumers and business communities’ confidence in GenAI’s added value justifies any potential price increase,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Charles Shum. The next valuation re-rating catalyst for the company is an exponential growth of generative AI used in devices like smartphones and computers, he added.
The world’s top chip foundry jumped as much as 4.6% to NT$769 in Taipei on Thursday.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. hiked its target price for TSMC by 10% Wednesday, calling the stock an “enabler for almost all AI processing at the data center and the edge.” AI-related revenues should surge by one fourth by 2027 and the company should maintain its lead in developing some of the advanced chips, analysts including Gokul Hariharan wrote in a note.
TSMC has rallied almost 30% this year, riding on the market obsession over generative AI powered by Nvidia’s earnings. It is scheduled to report its monthly sales on Friday.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
How Apple Sank About $1 Billion a Year Into a Car It Never Built
Humanoid Robots at Amazon Provide Glimpse of an Automated Workplace
The Battle to Unseat the Aeron, the World’s Most Coveted Office Chair
Immigration Rage Drowns Out the US Labor Market’s Need for Workers
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.