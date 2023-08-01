Will AI Present Opportunities for WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)?

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Small Cap Fund” second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter of 2023, markets were positive, and the US stocks rose over 8% (as measured by the Russell 3000 Index). The portfolio outperformed Russell 2000 Index in Q2 and returned 6.34%, bringing the YTD gains to 13.05%. Financial and consumer discretionary holdings were the source of relative strength in the quarter while the relative weakness came from consumer staples holdings and below-benchmark exposure to the information technology sector. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund highlighted stocks like WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) is a business process management company. On July 31, 2023, WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) stock closed at $69.11 per share. One-month return of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was 5.91%, and its shares lost 20.16% of their value over the last 52 weeks. WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has a market capitalization of $3.273 billion.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund made the following comment about WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Other bottom contributors in Q2 included First Interstate BancSystem, Taseko Mines and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS). India-based business process management (BPM) services company WNS weakened as investors contemplated whether artificial intelligence (AI) could disrupt the company’s BPM solutions. However, we do not believe AI will be a major threat to the company’s value proposition given its BPM expertise. On the contrary, we anticipate AI may present opportunities for WNS to implement AI-related solutions on behalf of its clients and prospects."

