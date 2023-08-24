AIA Group's first-half profit jumps 50% to US$2.25 billion on surging policy sales in Hong Kong to mainland Chinese visitors

AIA Group, Asia's largest insurer, reported strong revenue growth and policy sales in the first half, thanks to mainland Chinese customers crossing into Hong Kong after the border reopening in search of better investment returns and protection against the yuan depreciation.

Net profit rose 50 per cent in the six months to June to US$2.25 billion,HK$17.6 billion), or 19.39 US cents per share, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Operating profit after tax increased 0.2 per cent to US$3.27 billion. The insurer adopted the new IFR17 accounting standards for insurance business this year, and adjusted the comparison figure a year earlier.

AIA's value of new business (VONB), an important measure of sales and future growth, surged 37 per cent to US$2 billion, beating the 29 per cent estimate by Nomura. Income from investments rose 9 per cent to US$1.72 billion, aided by a more stable capital market.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

"With the pandemic disruption behind us, the strength of AIA's unrivalled distribution platform across Asia has powered a return to very strong new business momentum," CEO and president Lee Yuan Siong said in a statement accompanying the results. "All of our reportable segments and distribution channels delivered higher VONB."

AIA's unrivalled distribution is a core competitive advantage, CEO and President Lee Yuan Siong says. Photo: Xiaomei Chen alt=AIA's unrivalled distribution is a core competitive advantage, CEO and President Lee Yuan Siong says. Photo: Xiaomei Chen>

Lee will host a media briefing later today to discuss the interim results.

AIA's improved showing marked an ongoing recovery for many businesses that were affected by the border closure from 2020 to earlier this year. The strong VONB growth came on the back of a 6 per cent increase in the second half, after Hong Kong relaxed its inbound travel restrictions.

Story continues

In the first half, 13 million travellers visited Hong Kong, including more than 10 million mainland Chinese, according to data published by the Hong Kong government.

AIA grew its business through some acquisitions, spending HK$2.2 billion (US$280 million) on health insurer Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) a year ago, and HK$5.07 billion on BEA Life in March 2021. It also spent 12 billion yuan (US$1.86 billion) to buy a 25 per cent stake in China Post Life Insurance in mid-2021.

"AIA's unrivalled distribution is a core competitive advantage," Lee said. "We have made substantial investments in technology, digital and analytics over the past three years to further enhance and differentiate our premier agency and partnership channels."

The Hong Kong-based insurer declared an interim dividend of 42.29 Hong Kong cents per share, up 5 per cent from a year earlier, and payable on September 26.

The full reopening of China's southern border with Hong Kong on January 8 was a relief for AIA, with the two business areas accounting for 59 per cent of new sales in the first half of 2023.

AIA Hong Kong's VONB more than doubled to US$681 million as mainlanders return to buy products to hedge the risks of a falling yuan. China's currency has weakened more than 5 per cent against the US dollar this year and last week reached the lowest level since October.

The insurer, which traces its roots to 1919 in Shanghai, continued expanding in mainland China with a new branch in Zhengzhou, Henan province in May, after adding Hubei to its network last year. This, together with the removal of all Covid-19 restrictions in the country, boosted mainland China's VONB by 14 per cent to US$601 million.

AIA's three biggest markets in Southeast Asia all reported growth in the first half. Thailand reported a 28 per cent increase while Malaysia had 10 per cent and Singapore increased 5 per cent. Its other markets in Asia and Australia grew by 8 per cent.

"Mainland China offers tremendous potential for AIA, both within our existing footprint and in new geographies," Lee said. "I am confident that we are well placed to achieve our growth ambitions in the second half of the year and beyond."

Analysts at HSBC are upbeat on the insurer's outlook and stock price outlook. AIA [and Prudential] will be supported because of the strong policy sales in Hong Kong to mainland Chinese visitors, developments in the Insurance Connect scheme, and attractive growth in Asean, they said.

"Growing conviction that new IFRS17 disclosure continues to support the thesis that AIA and Prudential can generate attractive contractual service margin and normalised earnings growth rates compared with the life industry," the analysts wrote in a report before the results.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.