Air Lease (AL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Air Lease (AL) reported revenue of $672.9 million, up 20.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.10, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $657.68 million, representing a surprise of +2.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Air Lease performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Number of Aircraft in Service - Owned fleet : 448 compared to the 441.27 average estimate based on two analysts.

Revenues- Aircraft sales, trading and other : $61.17 million versus $16.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +392.3% change.

Revenues- Rental of flight equipment: $611.73 million compared to the $628.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.

Shares of Air Lease have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

