Air Transport Services (ATSG) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Air Transport Services (ATSG) reported $529.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $514.58 million, representing a surprise of +2.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +54.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Air Transport Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- ACMI Services : $366.19 million versus $338.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.

Revenues- CAM- Lease incentive amortization : -$3.90 million compared to the -$5.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Revenues- Eliminate internal revenues : -$59.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$52.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

Revenues- CAM : $111.38 million compared to the $112.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

Revenues- Other Activities : $110.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $118.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

Revenues- CAM- Aircraft leasing and related revenues : $115.28 million versus $117.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Pre-Tax Earnings- CAM : $31.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.29 million.

Pre-Tax Earnings- Other Activities : -$1.30 million versus $0.55 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Pre-Tax Earnings- ACMI Services: $24.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.66 million.

Story continues

View all Key Company Metrics for Air Transport Services here>>>



Shares of Air Transport Services have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research