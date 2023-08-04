U.S. markets open in 9 hours 15 minutes

Air Transport Services (ATSG) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Air Transport Services (ATSG) reported $529.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $514.58 million, representing a surprise of +2.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +54.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Air Transport Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- ACMI Services: $366.19 million versus $338.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.

  • Revenues- CAM- Lease incentive amortization: -$3.90 million compared to the -$5.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Eliminate internal revenues: -$59.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$52.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

  • Revenues- CAM: $111.38 million compared to the $112.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

  • Revenues- Other Activities: $110.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $118.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

  • Revenues- CAM- Aircraft leasing and related revenues: $115.28 million versus $117.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Pre-Tax Earnings- CAM: $31.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.29 million.

  • Pre-Tax Earnings- Other Activities: -$1.30 million versus $0.55 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Pre-Tax Earnings- ACMI Services: $24.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.66 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Air Transport Services here>>>

Shares of Air Transport Services have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

