Airbnb Inc CFO Dave Stephenson Sells 7,838 Shares

A recent SEC filing has revealed that Dave Stephenson, the CFO of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB), sold 7,838 shares of the company on February 21, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $145.98 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,144,160.44.

Airbnb Inc operates an online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals, and tourism activities. It is based in San Francisco, California.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 154,406 shares of Airbnb Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Airbnb Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 124 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Airbnb Inc shares were trading at $145.98, giving the company a market capitalization of $97.10 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 21.05, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 20.77 but lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $145.98 and a GF Value of $163.51, Airbnb Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation.

