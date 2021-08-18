U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,400.27
    -47.81 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.69
    -382.59 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.91
    -130.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.67
    -0.79 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.40
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1708
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8410
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,881.27
    +255.80 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -12.63 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AirBoss of America
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the "Company" or "AirBoss") today announced an update to its previously disclosed outlook for full-year 2021, as disclosed on May 12, 2021 and as recently reiterated on August 10, 2021. All dollar ($) amounts are in U.S. dollars.

The acquisition of Ace Elastomer, Inc. (“Ace”), which was announced by the Company earlier today, is expected to have a positive but nominal impact on the Company’s outlook for 2021, given the expected timing for closing of this transaction. Accordingly, the Company’s 2021 outlook remains as follows:

  • Revenues in the range of $630 to $710 million, reflecting growth of approximately 25% – 41% over 2020

  • Adjusted EBITDAi margin in the range of 15.0% – 15.5%

  • Adjusted Earnings per diluted sharei of $1.80 to $2.19, reflecting growth of approximately 24% – 51% over 2020

For periods following fiscal year 2021, the acquisition of Ace is expected to increase AirBoss Rubber Solutions’ (“ARS”) sales by approximately 15%, gross profit by approximately 28% and EBITDAi by approximately 26% over the current year.

As announced earlier today, the acquisition of Ace is expected to:

  • Increases ARS’ proprietary color and specialty rubber compounding capacity, complementing investments made by AirBoss in color and specialty compounding with the addition of two new dedicated lines in Kitchener, ON in 2019

  • Significantly accelerates ARS’ strategy to expand from traditional black, high volume product lines into lower volume but typically higher margin color and specialty markets

  • Expands ARS’ reach into the U.S. South and Mid-West

  • Minimal overlap in customer-base presents opportunities for revenue synergies

  • Establishes market leading position for ARS in the rubber roll market

As previously stated, the Company’s guidance is based on its current outlook, but excludes the potential for new personal protective equipment (PPE) and health-care related awards and any other significant new contracts or significant M&A. For important information on risk factors related to this guidance, refer to “AirBoss Forward Looking Information Disclaimer” later in this news release.

Investor Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

Media Contact: media@airboss.com

AirBoss of America Corp.

AirBoss of America is a leading and diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of innovative survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through three divisions. AirBoss Defense Group is a global leader in personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com or www.airbossrubbersolutions.com for more information.

AIRBOSS FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, including those that express management’s expectations or estimates of future developments or AirBoss’ future performance, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and can generally be identified by words such as “will”, “may”, “could” “expects”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “forecasts”, “plans”, “intends” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and performance.

Statements containing forward-looking information are necessarily based upon a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time the statements are made, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. AirBoss cautions that such forward-looking information involves known and unknown contingencies, uncertainties and other risks that may cause AirBoss’ actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including without limitation: impact of general economic conditions, notably including its impact on demand for rubber solutions and products; dependence on key customers; global defense budgets, notably in the Company’s target markets, and success of the Company in obtaining new or extended defense contracts; cyclical trends in the tire and automotive, construction, mining and retail industries; sufficient availability of raw materials at economical costs; weather conditions affecting raw materials, production and sales; AirBoss’ ability to maintain existing customers or develop new customers in light of increased competition; AirBoss’ ability to successfully integrate acquisitions of other businesses and/or companies or to realize on the anticipated benefits thereof; changes in accounting policies and methods, including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar; changes in tax laws and potential litigation; ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; environmental damage and non-compliance with environmental laws and regulations; impact of global health situations; potential product liability and warranty claims and equipment malfunction. COVID-19 could also negatively impact the Company’s operations and financial results in future periods. There is increased uncertainty associated with future operating assumptions and expectations as compared to prior periods. As such, it is not possible to estimate the impacts COVID-19 will have on the Company’s financial position or results of operations in future periods. While the direct impacts of COVID-19 are not determinable at this time, the Company has a credit facility that can provide financing up to $150,000. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of AirBoss’ forward-looking information.

All of the forward-looking information in this press release is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information attributable to AirBoss or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this Interim Report and, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, AirBoss disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly the forward-looking information except as required by applicable laws. Risks and uncertainties about AirBoss’ business are more fully discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Information Form and are otherwise disclosed in our filings with securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

___________________________
i This release contains non-IFRS Measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA means net earnings before interest and financing costs (net of interest income), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment expenses and transaction-related costs and certain other items. AirBoss’ non-IFRS measures are directly derived from the Company’s consolidated financial statements but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company discloses these terms for use in financial measurements made by interested parties and investors to monitor the ability of the Company to generate cash from operations for debt service, to finance working capital and capital expenditures and to pay dividends. These terms are not a measure of performance under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income under IFRS. Reconciliations of these measures for prior periods are presented in the Company’s Management’s Discussion & Analysis (MD&As).


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's Q2 earnings report.

  • Robinhood announces Q2 earnings, boom in crypto trading

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Robinhood's first earnings report since going public.&nbsp;

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, August 18

    Stocks sank on Wednesday Wednesday, with investors digesting Federal Reserve meeting minutes that signaled officials were increasing discussions over the start of tapering their asset purchase program. Eric Lynch, managing director of Scharf Investments and Rebecca Felton, RiverFront Investment Group joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Cisco Earnings Matched Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Shares of Cisco Systems fell in late trading Wednesday after reporting July quarter results and fiscal year 2022 guidance that largely matched expectations. For the quarter, Cisco (ticker: CSCO) posted revenue of $13.12 billion, up 8% from a year ago and at the high end of the company’s forecast range of 6% to 8% growth. Non-GAAP profit were 84 cents a share, toward the high end of the company’s guidance range of 81 to 85 cents a share.

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • This Company Might Cut Its Dividend, but Its Stock Could Soar

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) fell after its recent earnings report, along with a few other major announcements regarding large asset sales. Earnings did not show anything unexpected, and the company's announced divestitures were at good multiples, likely good news for the stock. While Lumen did not announce a dividend cut yet, even hinting at a potential cut made investors nervous, sending shares down.

  • Where Will Palantir Be in 5 Years?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is a divisive stock. The bulls believe the data mining firm will continue to expand across the government and commercial sectors, while the bears believe it's too dependent on government contracts, its commercial business faces too many competitors, and its stock is too expensive. Palantir's volatility reflects that battle.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Cisco Stock Dips As Fiscal 2022 Revenue Guidance Shows A Slowdown

    Cisco stock slipped after earnings topped estimates but its full-year 2022 revenue guidance indicated a possible slowing in growth.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Fed Minutes Reveal This Fear; Tesla Charges Up As Growth Stocks Lead; Apple Dips

    The Dow Jones slipped as Apple stock fell. Tesla stock charged higher. Lowe's stock surged on earnings. Nvidia earnings are due.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Bounced Back Today

    After tumbling on Tuesday, shares of Canadian lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) bounced right back Wednesday, achieving an 11.3% gain as of 12:40 p.m. EDT today. Yesterday, I noted that Lithium Americas' decline seemed tied to notes from Bank of America warning of the potential for lithium prices to plateau. As electric vehicle (EV) news site Electrek reports today, Tesla has just confirmed that it plans to soon open its Supercharger network of charging stations to other manufacturers' EVs.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down over 1% after Fed minutes

    Wall Street's main indexes slid on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 falling over 1%, after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year." Stocks accelerated their declines late in the session, pushing the S&P 500 down about 1.8% from its record closing high after its second straight daily drop. Most S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with energy falling 2.4% and healthcare off 1.5%.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Here’s Why Nelson Capital Disposed its Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stake

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift lower after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stock futures opened slightly lower Wednesday evening after a selloff during the regular trading day, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Surging after Strong Earnings. Here’s What to Know.

    Shares of graphics-chips maker Nvidia are rising in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings. Games and data-center revenue set records.

  • Why Sgoco Group Stock Exploded 75% Higher on Wednesday

    Sgoco Group (NASDAQ: SGOC), a small-cap conglomerate that operates in China, saw its stock soar on Wednesday on increased trading volume. On average, Sgoco Group stock gets bought and sold 327,000 times a day. There was no press release or earnings announcement from Sgoco Group that warranted this big move, so the likely suspects could be Wall Street Bets traders on Reddit, who have tried to push around this stock in the past.