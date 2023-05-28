AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At £0.035

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 30th of June to £0.035, which will be 26% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.0278. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.3%, which is below the industry average.

AJ Bell's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, AJ Bell was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 33.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 48%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

AJ Bell Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2019, the dividend has gone from £0.03 total annually to £0.0737. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 25% per annum over that time. AJ Bell has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that AJ Bell has grown earnings per share at 23% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

We Really Like AJ Bell's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for AJ Bell that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

