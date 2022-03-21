U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

Akari Therapeutics to Present on Two Ongoing Programs Covering Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diseases of the Surface of the Eye at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022 Annual Meeting

Akari Therapeutics Plc
·5 min read
In this article:
  • AKTX
Akari Therapeutics Plc
Akari Therapeutics Plc

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where complement (C5) and/or leukotriene (LTB4) systems are implicated, today announced that Professor Virginia Calder, Professor of Ocular Inflammation, The Institute of Ophthalmology, UCL and Moorfields Eye Hospital, London, UK and Akari Therapeutics will be giving an oral and poster presentation at the ARVO 2022 Annual Meeting from Akari’s programs in age-related macular degeneration (AMD) / Geographic Atrophy (GA) using long acting PAS-nomacopan and from its surface of the eye studies with topical nomacopan.

“We very much look forward to presenting data on our eye programs at ARVO. There is a significant unmet need in back of the eye diseases including dry AMD and uveitis as well as for surface of the eye inflammatory conditions. PAS-nomacopan and nomacopan inhibit both the complement and leukotriene pathways which we believe represents a unique treatment option for these sight threatening and difficult to treat diseases,” said Clive Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Akari Therapeutics.

Dr. Wynne Weston-Davies, Medical Director, Akari Therapeutics, will present during the AMD and Diabetic Retinopathy session on the development of Akari’s long acting PAS-nomacopan molecule for use in retinal diseases. The poster details are:

Presentation Title: Development of long-acting PAS-nomacopan for treatment of GA and other retinal diseases
Session Type: Poster Session
Session: AMD and Diabetic Retinopathy
Date and Time: May 1, 2022, 12:15 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.
Location: Poster Hall (Denver Convention Center)

Professor Virginia Calder will present during the Antimicrobial and Immunomodulator Therapeutics session on topical nomacopan in allergic conjunctival disease. The presentation details are:

Presentation Title: Comparison of topical Nomacopan, a dual Complement and leukotriene LTB4 inhibitor, with dexamethasone in downregulating experimental allergic conjunctival disease (EAC)
Session Type: Oral Session
Presentation Number: 1094
Session: Antimicrobial and Immunomodulator Therapeutics
Session Date and Time: May 2, 2022, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Presentation Time: 10:17 a.m. - 10:34 a.m.
Location: Room: 601/603 (Denver Convention Center)

The oral presentation and poster will be made available in the Presentations section of the Akari Investor Relations site at www.investor.akaritx.com following its presentations.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhibitors of acute and chronic inflammation, specifically for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases, in particular those where the complement (C5) or leukotriene (LTB4) systems, or both complement and leukotrienes together, play a primary role in disease progression. Akari's lead drug candidate, nomacopan, is a C5 complement inhibitor that also independently and specifically inhibits leukotriene B4 (LTB4) activity. Nomacopan is currently being clinically evaluated in four areas: bullous pemphigoid (BP), thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA), as well as programs in the eye and lung.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties for our company include, but are not limited to: needs for additional capital to fund our operations, our ability to continue as a going concern; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; an inability or delay in obtaining required regulatory approvals for Nomacopan and any other product candidates, which may result in unexpected cost expenditures; our ability to obtain orphan drug designation in additional indications; risks inherent in drug development in general; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for Nomacopan and any other product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; difficulties enrolling patients in our clinical trials; our ability to enter into collaborative, licensing, and other commercial relationships and on terms commercially reasonable to us; failure to realize any value of Nomacopan and any other product candidates developed and being developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; inability to develop new product candidates and support existing product candidates; the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) and any other similar foreign regulatory authorities of other competing or superior products brought to market; risks resulting from unforeseen side effects; risk that the market for Nomacopan may not be as large as expected; risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; inability to obtain, maintain and enforce patents and other intellectual property rights or the unexpected costs associated with such enforcement or litigation; inability to obtain and maintain commercial manufacturing arrangements with third party manufacturers or establish commercial scale manufacturing capabilities; the inability to timely source adequate supply of our active pharmaceutical ingredients from third party manufacturers on whom the company depends; unexpected cost increases and pricing pressures and risks and other risk factors detailed in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Except as otherwise noted, these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

For more information

Investor Contact:
Peter Vozzo
ICR Westwicke
(443) 213-0505
peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Media Contact:
Sukaina Virji/ Maya Bennison
Consilium Strategic Communications
Akari@consilium-comms.com


