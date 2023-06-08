Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) shareholder returns have been splendid, earning 188% in 1 year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) share price has soared 188% return in just a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 60% over the last quarter. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 89% in the last three years.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Because Akebia Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Akebia Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 22%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The revenue growth is decent but the share price had an even better year, gaining 188%. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. Of course, we are always cautious about succumbing to 'fear of missing out' when a stock has shot up strongly.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Akebia Therapeutics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 188% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 13% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Akebia Therapeutics (of which 3 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

