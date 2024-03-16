Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Alarm.com Holdings' (NASDAQ:ALRM) stock increased significantly by 20% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Alarm.com Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alarm.com Holdings is:

11% = US$80m ÷ US$725m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Alarm.com Holdings' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, Alarm.com Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. This probably goes some way in explaining Alarm.com Holdings' moderate 11% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Alarm.com Holdings' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 16% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Alarm.com Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Alarm.com Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Alarm.com Holdings doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Alarm.com Holdings' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

