Alcoa (AA) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Alcoa (AA) ended the recent trading session at $26.24, demonstrating a -0.53% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

The the stock of bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company has risen by 12.21% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.22%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Alcoa in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.82, showcasing a 17.14% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.62 billion, down 1.66% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.39 per share and a revenue of $10.67 billion, representing changes of -149.48% and -14.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alcoa. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.42% increase. Alcoa is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, placing it within the bottom 4% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

