Alerus (ALRS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Alerus (ALRS) reported $46.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.5%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45 million, representing a surprise of +4.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -17.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alerus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans : 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

Efficiency ratio : 165.4% versus 81.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

Net interest margin, tax-equivalent : 2.4% versus 2.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $3.59 billion versus $3.68 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Total Noninterest income : $0.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.91 million.

Net interest income: $21.55 million compared to the $20.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Alerus have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

