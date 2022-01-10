Algoma Steel Provides Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Update

Expects all 37.5 million shares to be issued pursuant to Earnout rights

Financial results expected to be in line with previous guidance

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL) (“Algoma”), a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, today announced that based on the current estimates of Algoma’s Earnout Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Merger Agreement with Legato Merger Corporation) for calendar year-end 2021, it is currently expected that all 37.5 million Algoma common shares will be issued pursuant to the Earnout Rights as prescribed in the Merger Agreement.

“We were pleased with the Company’s performance during the quarter, with expected financial results in line with our previous fiscal third quarter Adjusted EBITDA guidance, albeit on lower than planned shipments of approximately 550,000 tons, as compared to the previously issued guidance of 590,000 to 610,000 tons. Actual shipments were impacted by various issues including increased holiday shutdowns by customers, logistical supply chain constraints, and COVID-related challenges. As a result, our steel inventory has increased, and we expect to ship these deferred tons over the next two fiscal quarters. Algoma’s high percentage of contract business offers stability during periods of volatility and this, combined with the strong demand and improving pricing we are seeing for our plate products, has positioned us well to continue delivering strong results to our shareholders,” said Michael McQuade, Algoma’s Chief Executive Officer.

About Algoma Steel Inc.

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. With a current raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma’s size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in Canada and Midwest USA and is the only producer of plate steel products in Canada. Algoma’s mill is one of the lowest cost producers of hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America owing in part to its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex (“DSPC”), which is the newest thin slab caster in North America with direct coupling to a basic oxygen furnace (BOF) melt shop.

Algoma has achieved several meaningful improvements over the last several years that are expected to result in enhanced long-term profitability for the business. Algoma has upgraded its DSPC facility and recently installed its No. 2 Ladle Metallurgy Furnace. Additionally, Algoma has cost cutting initiatives underway and is in the process of modernizing its plate mill facilities.

Today Algoma is returning to its roots as a customer-focused, entrepreneurial company with the courage and growing capability to meet the industry’s challenges head-on. It is investing in its people and processes, optimizing and modernizing so that it will continue to be your partner in steel.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “forward looking statements”). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “pipeline,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, and include statements regarding the company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA, the issuance of shares pursuant to the Earnout Rights, the company’s ability to ship additional steel inventory over the next two fiscal quarters and that the timing of such shipments are not expected to impact realized price per ton. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: the risk that the benefits of the recently completed merger may not be realized; the risks that Algoma will be unable to realize its business plans, including its proposed transformation journey and development of its supply chain; the risks associated with the steel industry generally; and changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and readers should also consider the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Algoma’s public filings, including the registration statement on Form S-1 filed by Algoma with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the prospectus filed with the Ontario Securities Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Algoma assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

