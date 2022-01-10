U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,645.00
    -22.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,033.00
    -74.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,430.00
    -151.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.00
    -11.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.36
    -0.54 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    -0.0046 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.80
    +1.19 (+6.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3571
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2700
    -0.2800 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,279.62
    -547.62 (-1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.99
    -64.89 (-6.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.09
    -15.19 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Algoma Steel Provides Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Algoma Steel Inc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Expects all 37.5 million shares to be issued pursuant to Earnout rights

Financial results expected to be in line with previous guidance

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL) (“Algoma”), a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, today announced that based on the current estimates of Algoma’s Earnout Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Merger Agreement with Legato Merger Corporation) for calendar year-end 2021, it is currently expected that all 37.5 million Algoma common shares will be issued pursuant to the Earnout Rights as prescribed in the Merger Agreement.

“We were pleased with the Company’s performance during the quarter, with expected financial results in line with our previous fiscal third quarter Adjusted EBITDA guidance, albeit on lower than planned shipments of approximately 550,000 tons, as compared to the previously issued guidance of 590,000 to 610,000 tons. Actual shipments were impacted by various issues including increased holiday shutdowns by customers, logistical supply chain constraints, and COVID-related challenges. As a result, our steel inventory has increased, and we expect to ship these deferred tons over the next two fiscal quarters. Algoma’s high percentage of contract business offers stability during periods of volatility and this, combined with the strong demand and improving pricing we are seeing for our plate products, has positioned us well to continue delivering strong results to our shareholders,” said Michael McQuade, Algoma’s Chief Executive Officer.

About Algoma Steel Inc.

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. With a current raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma’s size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in Canada and Midwest USA and is the only producer of plate steel products in Canada. Algoma’s mill is one of the lowest cost producers of hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America owing in part to its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex (“DSPC”), which is the newest thin slab caster in North America with direct coupling to a basic oxygen furnace (BOF) melt shop.

Algoma has achieved several meaningful improvements over the last several years that are expected to result in enhanced long-term profitability for the business. Algoma has upgraded its DSPC facility and recently installed its No. 2 Ladle Metallurgy Furnace. Additionally, Algoma has cost cutting initiatives underway and is in the process of modernizing its plate mill facilities.

Today Algoma is returning to its roots as a customer-focused, entrepreneurial company with the courage and growing capability to meet the industry’s challenges head-on. It is investing in its people and processes, optimizing and modernizing so that it will continue to be your partner in steel.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “forward looking statements”). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “pipeline,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, and include statements regarding the company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA, the issuance of shares pursuant to the Earnout Rights, the company’s ability to ship additional steel inventory over the next two fiscal quarters and that the timing of such shipments are not expected to impact realized price per ton. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: the risk that the benefits of the recently completed merger may not be realized; the risks that Algoma will be unable to realize its business plans, including its proposed transformation journey and development of its supply chain; the risks associated with the steel industry generally; and changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and readers should also consider the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Algoma’s public filings, including the registration statement on Form S-1 filed by Algoma with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the prospectus filed with the Ontario Securities Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Algoma assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Moraca
Director - Treasury
Algoma Steel Inc.
Phone: 705.945.3300
E-mail: IR@algoma.com



Recommended Stories

  • Zynga to Be Acquired by Take-Two for $12.7 Billion. Zynga Stock Is Soaring.

    Shares of gaming services company Zynga were soaring in premarket trading following the news that it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. Zynga (ticker: ZNGA ) shares jumped 46.3% to $8.82, while Take-Two ( TTWO ) dropped 8.4% to $150.84. Under the terms of the deal, Zynga stockholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $6.36 in stock when the transaction closes, for a total of $9.86 per Zynga share.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Alibaba Stock Gets a Target Price Cut. Here’s Why It’s Still a Buy.

    Investors have been rushing to buy Alibaba stock since the beginning of the year. That's largely due to the shares looking attractively cheap.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • Tesla and Nvidia Are Picked for Big Gains by This Robot Trader. It’s Been Right Before.

    This artificial intelligence-powered ETF ditched Netflix, Merck, and three other familiar stocks this month. Here's what it bought.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • Tilray: Analyst Stays Cautious Ahead of November Quarter Earnings

    Before Monday’s (Jan 10) trading truly kicks into action, Tilray (TLRY) will release its November (F2Q22) quarter results. Ahead of the print, Cantor’s Pablo Zuanic believes the trends are not tilting in the Canadian LP’s favor. “Unless the company issues bullish forward commentary, we expect the stock to face pressure from the November quarter print,” the analyst forewarned. While Zuanic notes that cannabis makes up less than half of the company’s sales (in the August quarter they accounted for

  • 10 Dividend Stocks in Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ainslie’s investment strategy, history, and stock picks, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks in Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s Portfolio. Lee Ainslie is the founder of Maverick Capital, a Dallas-based […]

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.

  • Bitcoin Approaches Death Cross as Goldman Foresees 4 Fed Rate Hikes This Year

    Death cross’ past record as an indicator of deeper drawdowns is mixed.

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • Why Shares of Teladoc Sank in 2021

    Shares of virtual healthcare provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell 54% last year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Teladoc grew U.S. subscription members 41% in 2020. CEO Jason Gorevic knew 2020 would be a tough act to follow since so many deals were pulled forward during the pandemic.

  • Binance CEO Zhao Is Worth $96B Excluding Crypto Holdings: Report

    Changpeng "CZ" Zhao is worth an estimated $96 billion, a figure that rivals tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

  • Consumer price index, bank earnings: What to know this week

    Inflation data will be in focus this week, with investors set to receive the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves remain in focus. Quarterly earnings season also ramps up as some of the big banks report results.

  • LION ELECTRIC REACHES KEY MILESTONE WITH POSSESSION OF JOLIET, ILLINOIS PRODUCTION FACILITY AND KEY MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it has taken possession of its upcoming production facility in Joliet, Ill. Tenant improvement work is ongoing and the company will shortly begin the installation of critical equipment and expects the first vehicles to come off the production line in the second half of 2022.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Crypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a Bubble

    (Bloomberg) -- To cryptocurrency true believers, Bitcoin is the ultimate store of value, the most solid hedge against the rampant inflation manufactured by reckless central banks and their money-printing. To skeptics, the crypto world as a whole is a mirage whose massive run-up past $2 trillion was simply the speculative byproduct of the extraordinary amount of easy cash that’s been sloshing around in the global economy — in effect, a big bubble.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Del

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

    Higher oil and gas prices fueled some big-time gains across the sector last year. The improving market conditions have also bolstered the industry's financial picture, giving many energy companies the flexibility to pay higher dividends. Three energy dividend stocks that stand out as attractive buys this month are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A). Higher oil prices have been a boon for ConocoPhillips.