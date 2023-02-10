ALK appoints Claus Steensen Sølje as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

ALK Abello

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF) today announced that Claus Steensen Sølje will take up the position as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Board of Management no later than 1 June 2023. He succeeds Søren Jelert, whose decision to leave ALK was announced in November 2022.



Claus Steensen Sølje, born 1972, a Danish citizen, will bring extensive experience to ALK from more than 20 years in various leadership roles at Novo Nordisk in Denmark, France and Switzerland. Based in Zurich, he currently holds the position as Senior Vice President, International Operations, being responsible for finance, procurement, IT & supply chain in the organisation, which covers all Novo Nordisk’s commercial activities across the world ex North America. Previously, Claus Steensen Sølje has among others also been regional CFO for Novo Nordisk Emerging Markets and country CFO for Novo Nordisk France.

Claus Steensen Sølje holds an M.Sc. in Economics from the University of Copenhagen (1999) and has completed executive training at INSEAD, IMD and Harvard. Prior to joining Novo Nordisk in 2001, he worked for PwC and Nykredit.

“In 2023, ALK has for 100 years consistently worked on improving the life of people living with allergies. Being able to join a company with such a remarkable history and such a strong purpose represents a unique opportunity, and I am very much looking forward to being part of ALK's continued growth journey in the years to come” said Claus Steensen Sølje.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Anders Hedegaard, and President & CEO, Carsten Hellmann said: "Claus brings a wealth of experience to ALK, in particular, from his roles at Novo Nordisk. He has a proven track record of leadership, a strong finance toolbox and high levels of commercial and business acumen, making him ideally suited for the broader CFO role at ALK. We welcome him as a member of the Board of Management, where his expertise and leadership capabilities will be greatly valued.”

