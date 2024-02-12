Allegiant Travel Co Director Gary Ellmer Sells 2,000 Shares

On February 12, 2024, Gary Ellmer, a director at Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT), sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $79.1 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $158,200.

Allegiant Travel Co operates as an integrated travel company. The company focuses on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. Its products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services such as hotel rooms, rental cars, and travel insurance, and other ancillary products.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in a total of 4,000 shares sold and has not purchased any shares of Allegiant Travel Co.

The insider transaction history for Allegiant Travel Co indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 10 insider sells recorded.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Allegiant Travel Co's shares were trading at $79.1, giving the company a market cap of $1,465.378 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Allegiant Travel Co stands at 12.60, which is below both the industry median of 13.86 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $79.1 and a GuruFocus Value of $202.28, Allegiant Travel Co's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.39. This valuation suggests that the stock may be a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

