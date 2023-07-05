ALLETE, Inc.'s (NYSE:ALE) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) has had a rough three months with its share price down 11%. Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ALLETE's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ALLETE is:

3.6% = US$122m ÷ US$3.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

ALLETE's Earnings Growth And 3.6% ROE

It is hard to argue that ALLETE's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 8.9%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Hence, the flat earnings seen by ALLETE over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared ALLETE's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 7.4% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if ALLETE is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is ALLETE Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

ALLETE has a high three-year median payout ratio of 77% (or a retention ratio of 23%), meaning that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This does go some way in explaining why there's been no growth in its earnings.

Moreover, ALLETE has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 67%. Regardless, the future ROE for ALLETE is predicted to rise to 7.7% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on ALLETE. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

