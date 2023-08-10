Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 4, 2023

John Larsen: Thank you, Susan. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Our second quarter results were on track with expectations, and we have made solid progress towards achieving the consistent full year growth that our share owners have come to expect from our company. As we continue our long-standing track record of consistent execution, we have several areas of progress to highlight that will also serve to reinforce our strong investment thesis. Our focus on 2023 began well before the start of the year. As we shared last quarter, we took actions in the latter half of 2022 to advance our resource plans and added additional focus on cost management and resilience. We are pleased with the positive results from those efforts.

The results are clearly shown through the advancement of key regulatory filings, great progress we've made on our major capital projects, and our expectation to reduce 2023 O&M compared to 2022. And we continued our focus to derisk 2023 in the early part of this year by successfully mitigating rising interest rates through our convertible debt offering and interest rate hedging. In addition, we have seen strong core operations year-to-date. I am incredibly proud of the great progress our team has made in the first half of this year. We have seen remarkable advancements across all fronts including our focused efforts on operating a safe and resilient energy grid, our commitment to advancing clean energy and our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional service to our customers and communities.

In a moment, I will turn the call over to Lisa Barton, our President and Chief Operating Officer, to share more details on our investment and operating progress. And Robert will close the call with more updates relating to our financials and regulatory progress. But before I do that, I'll highlight a couple of key themes from this quarter. We continue to make exceptional progress advancing our investments that make our energy network efficient, reliable and resilient. We remain a leader in the renewable energy sector currently ranking nationally as the third largest owner-operator of regulated wind assets. We are continuously investing in a more diverse generation portfolio, prioritizing both value and reliability in our energy supply. A great example of this is our recently approved 175 megawatts of battery storage projects, which will complement our solar investments at Wood and Grand Counties in Wisconsin.

We continue to excel in power quality and reliability as recognized by J.D. Power. Our ongoing efforts and results are centered around enhancing the resilience of our energy grid through the undergrounding of our distribution system. We continue to achieve new levels of efficiency in this area and have undergrounded more than 25% of our distribution system, further solidifying our commitment to a more robust and secure infrastructure. We are actively pursuing the exploration of cutting-edge technologies to establish energy storage capabilities, highlighted by our advancement of a first in the United States long-duration storage system at our Columbia Energy Center site. As we anticipate the retirement of the Columbia coal-fired energy center in 2026, we are committed to leveraging the existing infrastructure and interconnections at this site to promote resilience.

The project has generated significant excitement within our organization, serving as a prime illustration of our commitment to pursue federal funding and embrace innovation to contribute to a sustainable future. We remain agile and proactive in identifying and capitalizing on financing opportunities that arise both at the federal and state level. Simply stated, we continue to execute our forward-thinking strategy and are consistently delivering financial and operating results. Our strong results are made possible by our dedicated employees. Every day, they work tirelessly to fulfill our purpose, which is to serve our customers and build stronger communities. Their exceptional contributions throughout the past year have been truly incredible.

I want to thank and recognize them for everything they do. We eagerly anticipate another year of strong financial and operational performance and we deeply value your ongoing interest in our company. As a result of our team's efforts, our strong investment thesis remains. Our first half 2023 results are on plan. We have reaffirmed our annual earnings guidance and we remain committed to delivering on our long-term consistent 5% to 7% growth in earnings and dividends. I will now turn the call over to Lisa.

Lisa Barton: Thank you, John. One of the areas that drew me to Alliant Energy revolves around our unwavering commitment to delivering value in a holistic and sustainable manner and our dedication to ESG principles. We are resolute in our long-term commitment to consistent growth in ensuring a successful clean energy transition for our customers and communities, making a positive difference in the lives of our customers and communities is a core value and guides us as we navigate the evolving energy landscape. We recently released our 2023 corporate responsibility report, showcasing our commitment to environmental stewardship, meeting the social needs of our communities and corporate governance. With a diverse portfolio of generating facilities, we consistently provide reliable energy to our valued customers while continuing to broaden their access to zero fuel cost and carbon-free energy resources.

As we advance our clean energy initiatives, we prioritize competitive rates, reliability, system resiliency, sustainability and innovation. We partner and invest in organizations which proactively advance our industry's knowledge and collaborate on best practices. Now let's review our great environmental progress from 2022. First off, 40% of the energy we supply to our retail customers in 2022 was from renewable sources. Second, we reduced our annual carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel generation by 39% from our 2005 levels, evidence that we are well on our way to achieving our goal of a 50% CO2 reduction by 2030. We reduced our water usage by 50% from our 2005 levels, demonstrating our progress towards our 75% reduction goal by 2030.

Looking forward, we have updated our clean energy goals to reflect our company's progress and strategic plans to support the transition to a low-carbon economy. On Slide 3, we highlighted examples of our sustainability efforts. Over the years, we have made significant strides in reducing our carbon footprint by transitioning from older, less efficient coal units to cost-effective and efficient generation resources, such as wind, natural gas, battery storage and solar. These resources not only demonstrate our commitment to environmental sustainability, but also served as lower cost options for our service territory, providing value for our customers well into the future. Building upon our successful wind energy expansion, our strong project management execution capabilities, we are focusing on expanding our solar energy portfolio.

With our substantial investments totaling 1.1 gigawatts of solar projects, we are set to become the largest owner-operator of solar energy in Wisconsin. In 2022, we successfully placed 250 megawatts of solar capacity into service, and we are on schedule to add an additional 840 megawatts by mid-2024. Our investments are helping customers focus on their sustainability objectives in the communities we serve. With our customer-hosted renewables projects, we partner with businesses or communities to host an Alliant Energy solar farm on site. Two examples are with the Iowa State University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In partnership with Iowa State, we are also investing in agrivoltaics, the study of crop or livestock production underneath or adjacent to solar panels.

Through our community solar program, we created community funded solar sites bringing the cost synergies of large-scale solar and offering customers an alternative to rooftop installations. Our Clean Energy Blueprint serves as our road map towards a cleaner energy future. This blueprint encompasses not only generation, but emphasizes the importance of an efficient, reliable and resilient energy grid. John mentioned our focus on resiliency by undergrounding our distribution system. Undergrounding distribution lines allows us to reduce the resources needed to trim trees, improves reliability and reduces the cost of customer inconvenience associated with storm response. Through our innovative solutions and strategic investments, we continuously strive to deliver sustainable energy options without compromising customer satisfaction.

An example of this is our investment in the Neenah and Sheboygan Falls gas plants, where our advanced gas path upgrades will increase the efficiency, capacity and reliability of these units. Finally, in Iowa, I am pleased to report we reached a settlement with the Office of Consumer Advocate regarding our Iowa ratemaking principles docket. Settlement details are provided on Slide 5. The hearing on the advanced ratemaking principles for these projects was completed earlier this week. We requested an expedited decision from the Iowa Utilities Board so that we can start construction on these cost-effective investments for our Iowa customers. These investments will create jobs in Iowa during construction, support reliability of electric service in our Iowa service territory, bring shared revenues to our local communities and lease payments to rural landowners, all of which aligns with our purpose to serve customers and build stronger communities.

I will now pass the mic to Robert, who will share our financial results and provide additional detail on our regulatory progress. Robert?

Robert Durian: Thanks, Lisa. Good morning, everyone. Yesterday, we announced second quarter 2023 GAAP earnings of $0.64 per share. The primary drivers of the quarter-over-quarter EPS variances were higher earnings resulting from capital investments, including our solar expansion program; and lower WPL electric fuel-related costs, net of recoveries compared to the second quarter of 2022. These positive drivers were partially offset by lower estimated temperature impacts on retail electric and gas sales when compared to second quarter of 2022 and higher interest expense due to additional financings to fund capital investments. For the full year, we are reaffirming our earnings guidance of $2.82 to $2.96 per share. The midpoint of that range is a 6% increase over 2022 adjusted earnings per share.

Details on our second quarter earnings drivers and 2023 full year earnings guidance can be found on Slide 6. To assist you in modeling our quarterly earnings this year, I wanted to quantify and provide some additional context to the timing of income tax expense. Income tax expenses recorded each quarter based on an estimated annual effective tax rate and the proportion of full year earnings generated each quarter. This causes fluctuations in the amount of tax expenses quarter-over-quarter, but it will not have an impact on full year earnings. As we continue to increase our renewable portfolio and generate higher levels of renewable tax benefits, these quarter-over-quarter variances have increased. We have provided our quarterly EPS estimates related to the tax benefit recognition timing for 2023 and 2022 on Slide 7.

We have already executed a substantial portion of our 2023 financing plan to fund our investments in renewable projects, to mitigate rising interest rates, and to support retiring a $400 million debt maturity, which occurred in June. In addition to several successful debt issuances in the first quarter, we have raised approximately 1/3 of the up to $250 million of new common equity issuances we expect to execute in 2023 through an ATM program and share a direct plan. Our overall financing plans for 2023 have remained unchanged, and our remaining debt financing includes up to $300 million of long-term debt at IPL in the second half of the year. Earlier this year, we also closed on the sales of 125 megawatts of our West Riverside natural gas facility, providing proceeds, which will help reduce our external financing requirements.

The sales of these partial interests in West Riverside were anticipated in our plans and provided combined proceeds of approximately $120 million. The progress we have made in our generation transformation positions us well to take advantage of the enhanced tax benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act that will positively impact our cost profile. With our strong focus on cost competitive rates for customers, we are working to optimize the tax benefits available under the IRA and continue to make progress with the planned transfers of our renewable tax credits as we have seen strong counterparty interests for these credits. As a reminder, the proceeds from these tax credit transfers will be used to help lower customer costs on our renewable and battery investments, enhance our cash flows thereby reducing some of our future financing needs and improving our credit metrics.

Shifting to regulatory. We have included our notable regulatory initiatives for 2023 on Slide 9. Lisa covered our progress with some key regulatory proceedings related to our planned customer-focused investments. In addition, we are also making progress with several other key regulatory proceedings in Iowa and Wisconsin. Starting in Wisconsin, the rate review for test years 2024 and 2025 includes request for recovery of several investments that support sustainability, reliability and resiliency while keeping customer value and competitive rates top of mind. This proceeding is progressing as planned with the next steps in the rate review process involving continued discovery and audit by the PSCW staff and intervenors to support their testimony scheduled to be filed by September 5, followed by a hearing on September 27, and a final decision expected from the PSCW later this year.

We have provided the procedural schedule for WPL's rate review on Slide 9. Additionally, in Wisconsin, WPL submitted its 2022 fuel reconciliation filing, which requested future recovery of $117 million of additional fuel costs incurred by WPL in 2022 to serve its customers. WPL currently anticipates a decision on the amount of recovery and the time frame for such recovery from the PSCW by the end of this quarter. While our utilities experienced higher fuel costs in 2022, driven by elevated commodity prices. During the first 6 months of 2023, we have experienced significant reductions in natural gas prices and strong performance of our generation facilities, which will help lower future fuel costs for our Wisconsin customers. And in Iowa, we have already started passing these lower fuel cost benefits onto our customers through the monthly fuel cost tariff in 2023.

Continuing with our Iowa jurisdiction in anticipation of completing construction of several key investments for Iowa customers before the end of 2024, we filed notice with the Iowa Utilities Board this week, that we will be requesting an IPL electric and gas rate review later this year. Our last Iowa rate review included a forward test year in 2020. And since that time, we have made significant progress in transitioning the Iowa grid, rebuilding from a devastating [indiscernible] storm and advancing IPL's transition to cleaner sources of generation, all while managing inflation and interest rate increases not anticipated in the last proceeding. The installation of the planned solar projects and the existing wind facilities in Iowa reduces IPL's fuel costs and provides enhanced tax credit benefits enabled by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The retirement of the Lansing coal plant earlier this year is also a notable component of our generation transformation and will allow IPL's customers to avoid significant capital costs associated with continuing to operate the unit while reducing emissions and support the more distributed and changing resource mix. We appreciate your continued support of our company and look forward to meeting with many of you in the coming months. As always, we will make our Investor Relations materials available on our website. At this time, I'll turn the call back over to the operator to facilitate the question-and-answer session.

