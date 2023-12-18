Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Lagging The Market But So Is The Business

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 17x, you may consider Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) as a highly attractive investment with its 8.2x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Allison Transmission Holdings certainly has been doing a good job lately as its earnings growth has been positive while most other companies have been seeing their earnings go backwards. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company's earnings are going to fall away like everyone else's soon. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

View our latest analysis for Allison Transmission Holdings

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Allison Transmission Holdings.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Allison Transmission Holdings would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 36% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 140% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 6.7% per annum as estimated by the nine analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 12% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why Allison Transmission Holdings is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Allison Transmission Holdings' P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Allison Transmission Holdings maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Allison Transmission Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a low P/E.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.