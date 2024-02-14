Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 13, 2024

Good afternoon and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Allison Transmission's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After prepared remarks, Allison Transmission executives will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jackie Bolles, Executive Director of Treasury and Investor Relations.

Jackie Bolles: Thank you, Camilla. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With me this afternoon are Dave Graziosi, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Fred Bohley, our Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. As a reminder, this conference call webcast and this afternoon’s presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of allisontransmission.com. A replay of this call will be available through February 27th. As noted on slide two of the presentation, many of our remarks today contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, including those set forth in our fourth quarter 2023 earnings press release and our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other general economic factors.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those that we expressed today. In addition, as noted on slide three of the presentation, some of our remarks today contain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC. You can find reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures attached as an appendix to the presentation and to our fourth quarter 2023 earnings press release. Today’s call is set to end at 5.45 p.m. Eastern. In order to maximize participation opportunities on the call, we’ll take just one question from each analyst. Please turn to slide four of the presentation for the call agenda.

During today’s call, Dave Graziosi will review highlights from our full year 2023 results. Fred Bohley will then review our fourth quarter 2023 financial performance and introduce full year 2024 guidance. Dave will then close with an update on recent announcements across our business prior to commencing the Q&A. Now, I’ll turn the call over to Dave Graziosi.

Dave Graziosi: Thank you, Jackie. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. 2023 finished on a strong note with fourth quarter net sales accelerating 5% sequentially and 8% year-over-year. Fourth quarter increases boosted full year topline performance to a record $3,035 million, an increase of 10% from 2022. Our topline performance for the year was driven by robust demand in our North America On-Highway end market of 13% year-over-year, attributed to strength in the Class 8 vocational and medium-duty trucks. We hold a favorable outlook for our largest end market into 2024 and beyond, as we believe the market has not fully satisfied pent-up demand and upcoming emissions changes in 2027. We’ll support our medium-duty strength.

Also contributing to our full year performance, we realized an 18% increase year-over-year in our service parts, support equipment and other end market leading to record annual revenue of nearly $700 million. We expect continued strength in our aftermarket business driven by aging fleets and increased demand for Allison Genuine Service Parts as warranties for units with from high volume production years in 2018 and 2019 expire. Continuing with our full year 2023 performance, we are pleased with our team’s commitment to controlling costs in an inflationary environment and expanding margin while increasing our earnings power. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1,108 million for 2023 with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 180 basis points from 2022.

Net income increased 27% year-over-year to $673 million. Finally, we achieved full year record diluted EPS of $7.40, up 34% from 2022. As we increase earnings while reducing share count through our capital allocation priorities, we expect to further improve our per share performance while funding the business for growth and returning capital to shareholders through our quarterly dividend and share repurchase program. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we repurchased over $100 million worth of our shares, bringing the total for 2023 to over $260 million and ending the year with almost $800 million, of authorized share repurchase capacity remaining. Shares repurchased in 2023 represent nearly 6% of outstanding shares with over 63% of our outstanding shares repurchased since our IPO in 2012.

Thank you and I’ll now turn the call over to Fred.

Fred Bohley: Thank you, Dave. Following Dave’s full year 2023 results comments, I’ll discuss the Q4 2023 performance summary and the Q4 2023 cash flow performance. I will then introduce full year 2024 guidance. Please turn to slide five of the presentation for the Q4 2023 performance summary. Year-over-year net sales increased 8% from the same period in 2022 to a fourth quarter record of $775 million. The increase in year-over-year results was led by a 14% increase in the North American On-Highway end market due to continued strength and demand for Class 8 vocational and medium-duty trucks and a 34% increase in net sales in the defense end market, principally driven by increased demand for tracked and wheeled vehicle applications.

Year-over-year results were also improved by a 31% increase in net sales in the Outside North American Off-Highway end market, principally driven by higher demand in the mining sector. Gross profit for the quarter was $371 million, a 10% increase from $338 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was principally driven by increased net sales and price increases on certain products, partially offset by higher direct material costs. Net income for the quarter was $170 million, an increase of 21% from $141 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was principally driven by higher gross profit. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $277 million, compared to $245 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was principally driven by higher gross profit.

Diluted earnings per share increased 26% to $1.91 from the same period in 2022, driven by higher net income and lower total shares outstanding. A detailed overview of our net sales by end market and Q4 2023 financial performance can be found on slide six and seven of the presentation. I’ll now turn to slide eight of the presentation for the Q4 2023 cash flow performance summary. Adjusted free cash flow for the quarter was $186 million, compared to $132 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was principally driven by lower capital expenditures, higher gross profit and lower operating working capital funding requirements. During the fourth quarter, we paid a dividend of $0.23 per share and repurchased $105 million of our common stock.

We ended the quarter with a net leverage ratio of 1.8 times, $555 million of cash and $645 million of available revolving credit facility commitments. In addition, we continue to maintain a flexible, long-dated, incumbent-like debt structure. Over $2.5 billion of outstanding debt, $618 million is subject to variable interest rates, of which $500 million is hedged, resulting in 95% of our debt being fixed through the third quarter of 2025. Please turn to slide nine of the presentation for the 2024 guidance. For 2024, Allison expects net sales to be in the range of $3,050 million to $3,150 million. We are guiding to another record net sales year. In addition to Allison’s 2024 net sales guidance, we anticipate net income in the range of $635 million to $685 million, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1,070 million to $1,130 million, net cash provided by operating activities in the range of $700 million to $760 million, capital expenditures in the range of $125 million to $135 million, and adjusted free cash flow in the range of $575 million to $625 million.

Thank you and I’ll now turn the call back over to Dave for an update on recent announcements.

Dave Graziosi: Thank you, Fred. The 2024 outlook for our North America On-Highway end market remains robust as infrastructure spending is expected to continue to support Class 8 vocational demand. Last month, we made two notable announcements related to this end market. First, we were pleased to announce that our $100 million incremental annual revenue opportunity in the Class 8 Regional Haul and Day Cab market continues to progress as one of the largest global logistics and delivery companies has specified Allison’s 3414 Regional Haul Series as the propulsion solution of choice. The global logistics and delivery company is purchasing Freightliner Cascadia CNG tractors equipped with Allison’s 3414 RHS for their fleet. Last year, Daimler released our 3414 RHS paired with a CNG engine into their Freightliner Cascadia Day Cab tractor, highlighting the benefits of our new product and the fuel agnostic nature of Allison’s conventional transmissions.

Second, in our North America On-Highway end market, we were pleased to announce that Allison was selected as the exclusive electric axle supplier for Oshkosh Corporation’s new fully integrated electric refuse collection vehicle. Allison’s eGen Power 100S has been integrated into Oshkosh’s vocational truck, specifically designed for the waste management industry in order to minimize environmental impact and reduce noise. The electric refuse collection vehicle or ERCV will utilize two Allison eGen Power 100S e-axles in tandem configuration while delivering cleaner air and quieter operation where deployed. Allison is already the established propulsion leader in the North America refuse market and we look forward to maintaining our leadership position now and into the future.

Our Outside North America On-Highway end market is expected to have another record year in 2024 with revenue guidance of 14% year-over-year at the midpoint. After a record year in 2023, we anticipate continued strength driven by the execution of our growth initiatives. Last month, we announced a strategic partnership agreement with SANY, a global heavy equipment manufacturer for mining and construction markets. Through the partnership, Allison will supply its family of off-road series and wide-body dump series transmissions for integration into mining vehicles, including the next-generation SANY SKT105 wide-body mining dump. This partnership will support Allison’s $100 million incremental annual revenue opportunity and strategically aligns with our efforts to grow share in the mining dump market in Africa, Asia and South America as part of our Outside North America On-Highway growth initiatives.

For our defense end market, the fourth quarter was a decade high quarter with revenue of $63 million, full year revenue of $166 million, an increase of 14% from 2022 was a solid start toward achieving our $100 million growth initiative. We expect continued growth in this end market in 2024 as we capitalize on the defense upcycle both internationally through our increased defense investments globally amidst geopolitical uncertainties and domestically through our opportunities with the United States modernization programs, as well as increased international sales through the U.S. Department of Defense. Allison remains committed to investing in and pursuing growth in our defense end market, leveraging our asset-light business model and longstanding relationships with defense OEMs as a competitive advantage.

We are realizing our investments and are poised for success with a well-rounded portfolio of products to satisfy the needs and demands of global defense customers. Today I would like to highlight the recent announcement that Allison was awarded over $83 million to provide upgraded and new X1100 transmissions supporting Abrams Main Battle Tank variants used by the U.S. Army, as well as foreign military sales or FMS customers. Allison has long supported the U.S. Army and its close partners, and is proud to be part of the world’s premier main battle tank. We look forward to continuing our partnerships in support of these customers in the decades to come. In addition to the announcements we have made in our defense end market over the last few years, we are looking forward to a pipeline of programs in the near future, particularly in global wheeled applications.

These programs will drive further growth in our defense end market and we look forward to updating you as timelines advance. Moving on, the late Jan -- in late January we announced the launch of Allison Ventures, our new venture capital arm. Allison Ventures will strategically invest in and partner with startup and growth stage companies to foster advancements in commercial-duty mobility and work solutions. The Allison Ventures team is focused on increasing our innovation pipeline in support of our industry technology advancement and expanding our global strategy in evolving the mobility market. We look forward to investing in technologies to grow our portfolio and further our mission to improve the way the world works. In closing, 2023 was a solid year of topline records and margin expansion while returning capital to shareholders.

We continue to invest in the development of new products and technologies across all of our end markets in order to drive growth. Our 2023 results and future outlook demonstrate the power of Allison as we continue to make strides forward to realize our growth initiatives and develop the next-generation of propulsion solutions that meet the challenges of tomorrow and ensure sustainable growth for our business. This concludes our prepared remarks. Camilla, please open the call for questions.

