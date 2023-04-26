U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,055.99
    -15.64 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,301.87
    -228.96 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,854.35
    +55.19 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,730.41
    -15.54 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.34
    -2.73 (-3.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.80
    +2.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1046
    +0.0069 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4320
    +0.0360 (+1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2470
    +0.0058 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6180
    -0.1010 (-0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,291.68
    +77.95 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.09
    -8.12 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,852.64
    -38.49 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,416.47
    -203.63 (-0.71%)
     
TONIGHT:

Yahoo Finance breaks down Meta's earnings call

AlloVir's Posoleucel Achieves Non-Relapse Mortality Of 0% In Transplant Patients For Viral Infections

Vandana Singh
·1 min read

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ: ALVR) announced the presentation of long-term, follow-up data from the Phase 2 study of posoleucel to prevent infections from six viruses in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (allo-HCT) recipients.

Posoleucel is the company's investigational, allogeneic, off-the-shelf, multi-virus specific T cell therapy, designed to target adenovirus, BK virus, cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus-6 and JC virus.

Related: AlloVir Announces Final Results From Posoleucel Study In Kidney Transplant Recipients With BK Viremia, Shares Fall.

These new findings demonstrate that high-risk allo-HCT patients who received posoleucel experienced continued low rates of clinically significant infections, end-organ disease, and 0% non-relapse mortality.

"The non-relapse mortality rate in patients receiving posoleucel was 0% through week 52, which compares favorably with published non-relapse mortality rates among allo-HCT patients ranging from 9% to over 15%," said Diana Brainard, CEO.

These new data demonstrate that, of the 26 patients dosed with posoleucel, the five deaths were all related to relapse/progression of underlying disease; none were due to infection or deemed treatment-related, resulting in 0% non-relapse mortality.

Global Phase 3 pivotal posoleucel trials continue with data readouts on track for 2024.

Price Action: ALVR shares are up 2.30% at $3.56 on the last check Wednesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article AlloVir's Posoleucel Achieves Non-Relapse Mortality Of 0% In Transplant Patients For Viral Infections originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.