AlloVir's Posoleucel Achieves Non-Relapse Mortality Of 0% In Transplant Patients For Viral Infections

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ: ALVR) announced the presentation of long-term, follow-up data from the Phase 2 study of posoleucel to prevent infections from six viruses in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (allo-HCT) recipients.

Posoleucel is the company's investigational, allogeneic, off-the-shelf, multi-virus specific T cell therapy, designed to target adenovirus, BK virus, cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus-6 and JC virus.

These new findings demonstrate that high-risk allo-HCT patients who received posoleucel experienced continued low rates of clinically significant infections, end-organ disease, and 0% non-relapse mortality.

"The non-relapse mortality rate in patients receiving posoleucel was 0% through week 52, which compares favorably with published non-relapse mortality rates among allo-HCT patients ranging from 9% to over 15%," said Diana Brainard, CEO.

These new data demonstrate that, of the 26 patients dosed with posoleucel, the five deaths were all related to relapse/progression of underlying disease; none were due to infection or deemed treatment-related, resulting in 0% non-relapse mortality.

Global Phase 3 pivotal posoleucel trials continue with data readouts on track for 2024.

Price Action: ALVR shares are up 2.30% at $3.56 on the last check Wednesday.

