AllSurplus Selected to Conduct Online Auction of Surplus Offshore Oil and Gas Equipment for Leading Energy Company

Liquidity Services, Inc.

Twenty-one auctions of tubular, drilling, and completions equipment offered for sale through online global platform

Offshore Oil and Gas Equipment for Sale on AllSurplus.com

Twenty-one auctions of tubular, drilling, and completions equipment offered for sale through online auction platform

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced the auction of energy surplus in the Gulf of Mexico for a leading oil and gas industry partner. The tubular, drilling, and completions equipment is currently available until 5:00 pm EDT September 14, 2022 on AllSurplus.com, the largest online marketplace for surplus business assets.



“As energy projects come to completion, surplus material presents a procurement opportunity for many companies,” said Liquidity Services Director of Energy Sales Jeff Morter. “With current lead times for new material being a challenge caused by supply chain disruptions, immediate availability is of immense value to companies wanting to meet current demand.”

To place a bid, buyers must create an account by completing the free registration form at AllSurplus.com.

About AllSurplus

AllSurplus is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus business assets, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell inventory and equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), which has supported millions of customers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion of completed transactions to more than 4.8 million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. It supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

Story continues

Contact:

Nancy Sloane

Director, Brand & Integrated Marketing Communications

(561) 339-8613

nancy.sloane@liquidityservices.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6fdc593-99a6-4cbc-9f39-babc8e5379f7



