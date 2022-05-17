U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,055.00
    +46.99 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,425.85
    +202.43 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,839.61
    +176.82 (+1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,815.71
    +32.28 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.84
    +0.64 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.40
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.19 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    +0.0098 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9620
    +0.0850 (+2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2465
    +0.0141 (+1.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3220
    +0.2690 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,038.70
    +380.72 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.02
    +432.34 (+178.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.11
    +48.31 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Alpha Prime® is Celebrating Its Fourth Anniversary!

Alpha Prime
·2 min read

Alpha Prime is Celebrating Its 4th Anniversary

Alpha Prime&#xae;, an increasingly popular lifestyle and sports nutrition brand hitting the space with iconic, high-quality, and innovative products is celebrating its Fourth Anniversary this week.
Alpha Prime®, an increasingly popular lifestyle and sports nutrition brand hitting the space with iconic, high-quality, and innovative products is celebrating its Fourth Anniversary this week.

SUNRISE, Fla., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Prime®, an increasingly popular lifestyle and sports nutrition brand hitting the space with iconic, high-quality, and innovative products is celebrating its Fourth Anniversary this week.

Alpha Prime® Was founded on the mission to help you conquer your fears, achieve your goals, and reach your prime, inspired by Owner Caesar Bacarella, a first-generation Italian American, and his struggle to build a living legacy for his family. Alpha Prime® believes that empowerment comes from within, and though we can’t ignite the passion for progress, we plan to ride alongside you on your journey.

Bacarella is thankful to the people who have supported his dream and business: “Thanks to loyal customers like you, Alpha Prime® has enjoyed many years of prosperity in this community. As we have grown, we have worked hard to offer our customers quality and follow my first rule of business: to be honest and provide a product for people that is high quality and long-lasting. I am so proud of my team and thankful for your business. We are a family-first company with a high standard for ourselves and what we do, never offering any less than our best for you.”

Since Alpha Prime’s® launch in May of 2018, they have focused on a premium line of sports apparel, ensuring quality products with sustainability and durability in mind. From there, Alpha Prime® transitioned to fitness apparel and now premium supplements. Providing this wide range of products stems from a commitment to Their customers. Alpha Prime’s® promise is to always offer the best for every person; to prove that brands can be authentic and dedicated at a better cost without losing out on quality.

About Alpha Prime®
Alpha Prime® is known for its four brand pillars, Quality, Innovation, Trust, and Family. Alpha Prime USA® is producing high-quality lifestyle and workout apparel for everyone to look, feel, and perform their best. AP Regimen® and its parent company Alpha Prime® can be found at www.alphaprimeusa.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Nicole Hermanson
Chief Operating Officer
754-307-9499
contact@alphaprimeusa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef1c1798-9140-48ab-8f70-512b455f8cce


Recommended Stories

  • Walmart earnings miss estimates as inflation hits profits

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Walmart and the possibility that the value retail chain may raise prices.

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tyco

  • ‘I needed something to do’: How working in retirement is being embraced by older adults and companies

    For many years, Georgia McManus of Waynesville, N.C., enjoyed her job writing commercial insurance policies for Stanberry Insurance and serving customers. At age 70, McManus is now loving doing similar work — but from home and part time as a contractor for a New Jersey-based insurer, The Commercial Agency, with six-hour daily workdays ending at 3 pm. McManus got the gig through WAHVE (Work at Home Vintage Experts), a New York City company  that matches retirees and others over 50 who have expertise in insurance, accounting or human relations, with employers who are happy to let them work their preferred schedules remotely. The 72 million members of the nation’s baby boomer generation are hitting retirement age at a time when America’s corporations and small businesses need them more than ever.

  • European Gas Rises as EU Says Ruble Payments Violate Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices rose after the European Union said companies would violate sanctions by opening bank accounts in rubles to purchase Russian supplies, thrusting the payment issue back into the spotlight as bills come due.Most Read from BloombergOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion De

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

    High fuel prices caused by dwindling supply and growing demand are a major problem for the economy, but no one can figure out who exactly is to blame

  • Buffett Exits Wells Fargo Stake, Ending Decades-Long Bet on Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett demonstrated he’s still bullish on U.S. retail banking -- but not on Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedThe billionaire investor ended his long-runnin

  • Intel shareholders rejected the company’s executive pay program—putting the CEO’s promised $180 million pay package on the line

    Intel shareholders voted against the company’s executive compensation last week, which included a $178.6 million payout to CEO Pat Gelsinger.

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • The Ukraine war is creating a jobs crisis in Russia

    As companies flee Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of their Russian employees are feeding a growing jobs crisis in the country.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 7.1%, can pad investors pockets during a volatile bear market.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Exclusive: Equinor, Exxon agree to expand Brazil oil operations

    Equinor SA and Exxon Mobil Corp have taken the first steps to expand an $8 billion oil development off Brazil's coast, the Norwegian oil producer told Reuters. The firms want to boost future production from the Bacalhau oil field, Equinor's largest project outside of Norway with more than 1 billion barrels of oil, the company said. A second drilling rig and a second floating production platform are being considered for the next phase along with a more than 100-mile-long gas pipeline, three people close to the discussions said.

  • U.S. manufacturing output rises more than expected in April

    Production at U.S. factories increased more than expected in April amid continued strong demand for motor vehicles and other goods, which should help to underpin manufacturing activity. Manufacturing output increased 0.8% last month after a similar gain in March, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production would gain 0.4%.

  • Warren Buffett dumps last of Berkshire Hathaway’s Wells Fargo stake, marking end of an era

    The loss of the famed investor as a major shareholder might take away some of the luster and prestige that Wells Fargo once enjoyed.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO Dan Ninivaggi on joint venture with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors and Foxconn plan to develop future EV models for themselves and others at their plant through a $100 million joint venture.

  • Home Depot raises full-year forecasts as demand stays firm

    Home Depot Inc raised its annual profit and sales forecasts on Tuesday, easing concerns that demand for home-improvement tools and building materials would take a hit amid surging inflation. The company's shares rose as much as 5% to $310.78 as Home Depot's first-quarter comparable sales increased, driven by higher sales of plumbing, building materials and paint, even as it flagged a late start to the spring selling season. During the COVID-19 lockdowns people flush with stimulus money took up several do-it-yourself (DIY) home projects and hired professionals to upgrade their homes, lifting sales at Home Depot and smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc in 2020.

  • Coinbase Stock Jumps on Plan to Scale Back Hiring

    Coinbase Global, the trading platform for cryptocurrencies, was climbing on Tuesday after Chief Executive Officer Emilie Choi said the company will be slowing down its hiring. Coinbase (ticker: COIN) stock has been having a difficult year. Shares of the crypto trading platform had fallen 74.2% so far this year.

  • Retail Stocks: Walmart Skids On Earnings Miss, Target Earnings Due

    Walmart stock fell as earnings fell short and the company lowered Q2 guidance. with Target on tap Wednesday.