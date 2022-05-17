Alpha Prime® is Celebrating Its Fourth Anniversary!

Alpha Prime is Celebrating Its 4th Anniversary

Alpha Prime®, an increasingly popular lifestyle and sports nutrition brand hitting the space with iconic, high-quality, and innovative products is celebrating its Fourth Anniversary this week.

Alpha Prime® Was founded on the mission to help you conquer your fears, achieve your goals, and reach your prime, inspired by Owner Caesar Bacarella, a first-generation Italian American, and his struggle to build a living legacy for his family. Alpha Prime® believes that empowerment comes from within, and though we can’t ignite the passion for progress, we plan to ride alongside you on your journey.

Bacarella is thankful to the people who have supported his dream and business: “Thanks to loyal customers like you, Alpha Prime® has enjoyed many years of prosperity in this community. As we have grown, we have worked hard to offer our customers quality and follow my first rule of business: to be honest and provide a product for people that is high quality and long-lasting. I am so proud of my team and thankful for your business. We are a family-first company with a high standard for ourselves and what we do, never offering any less than our best for you.”

Since Alpha Prime’s® launch in May of 2018, they have focused on a premium line of sports apparel, ensuring quality products with sustainability and durability in mind. From there, Alpha Prime® transitioned to fitness apparel and now premium supplements. Providing this wide range of products stems from a commitment to Their customers. Alpha Prime’s® promise is to always offer the best for every person; to prove that brands can be authentic and dedicated at a better cost without losing out on quality.

About Alpha Prime®

Alpha Prime® is known for its four brand pillars, Quality, Innovation, Trust, and Family. Alpha Prime USA® is producing high-quality lifestyle and workout apparel for everyone to look, feel, and perform their best. AP Regimen® and its parent company Alpha Prime® can be found at www.alphaprimeusa.com.

