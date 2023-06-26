Alphabet downgraded, Moderna upgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:



UBS upgraded Moderna (MRNA) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $191, down from $221. The firm acknowledges the uncertainty around the endemic COVID market and Moderna's 2023 revenue, but says the stock's pullback has begun to reflect the significant risk to its COVID vaccine revenues but not its pipeline beyond COVID. [Read more]

BMO Capital upgraded Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $275, up from $269. The firm sees "reasonable upside" to its above consensus estimates with raw materials fading in the near-term and the housing markets showing signs "that it may not be as bad as previously feared." [Read more]

Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores (BURL) to Buy from Accumulate with a price target of $175, down from $200, as the firm makes changes in its retail coverage rating based on its latest Shades of Grey Portfolio update rankings. [Read more]

KeyBanc upgraded Sotera Health (SHC) to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $24 price target. The firm is confident in Sotera's revenue growth outlook, saying it could benefit from improving medical device volumes as well as investments to support industry capacity. [Read more]