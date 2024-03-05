Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC), a company specializing in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for patients with spine disorders, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Financial Officer John Koning sold 121,601 shares of the company on March 1, 2024.John Koning has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 138,101 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. The transaction was detailed in an SEC filing which can be found here.

Alphatec Holdings Inc CFO John Koning Sells 121,601 Shares

The insider transaction history for Alphatec Holdings Inc shows a pattern of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been 5 insider buys and 33 insider sells during this timeframe.On the valuation front, Alphatec Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $13.3 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.862 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.77, indicating that it is modestly undervalued when compared to the GF Value of $17.25.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on current stock valuations and future prospects. The recent sale by the insider, CFO John Koning, may attract attention from the market as stakeholders consider the implications of such a transaction.

