Alphatec Holdings' (NASDAQ:ATEC) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock hikes 11% this past week

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) share price is up a whopping 533% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. In more good news, the share price has risen 17% in thirty days. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

Since the stock has added US$205m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Alphatec Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Alphatec Holdings saw its revenue grow at 32% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 45% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Alphatec Holdings have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Alphatec Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Alphatec Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 169% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 45% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Alphatec Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Alphatec Holdings (including 1 which is concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

