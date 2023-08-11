Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.057

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.057 per share on the 31st of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Alta Equipment Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before this announcement, Alta Equipment Group was paying out 153% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating free cash flows is a major warning sign for the sustainability of the dividend as these levels are certainly a bit high.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 22%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Alta Equipment Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Alta Equipment Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 109% per year over the past three years. While EPS is growing rapidly, Alta Equipment Group paid out a very high 153% of its income as dividends. If earnings continue to grow, this dividend may be sustainable, but we think a payout this high definitely bears watching.

Alta Equipment Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Strong earnings growth means Alta Equipment Group has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Alta Equipment Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

