Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) reported revenue of $188 million, up 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.37, compared to -$0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $182.15 million, representing a surprise of +3.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +43.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alteryx, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) : 890 million versus 902.95 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Customers : 8000 versus 8405.61 estimated by four analysts on average.

Dollar-based net expansion rate : 120% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 121%.

PCS and services : $112 million compared to the $108.60 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.

Subscription-based software license: $76 million compared to the $73.35 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Alteryx, Inc. here>>>



Shares of Alteryx, Inc. have returned -12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Story continues

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research