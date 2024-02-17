Altus Power Inc's Chief Construction Officer Anthony Savino Sells 50,000 Shares

Anthony Savino, COFOUNDER and CHIEF CONST. OFFICER of Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS), executed a sale of 50,000 shares in the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was made public through an SEC filing, providing transparency into the insider's stock activities.

Altus Power Inc operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the development, acquisition, and management of clean electricity generation projects. The company's portfolio includes solar power generation assets across various segments, including commercial, industrial, and municipal sectors. Altus Power Inc aims to provide clean energy solutions that contribute to a sustainable future.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 200,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of stock sales by the insider.

The insider transaction history for Altus Power Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 6 insider buys and 9 insider sells. This data can be indicative of the insider's view on the company's prospects and may be of interest to current and potential investors.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Altus Power Inc were trading at $7.06, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.148 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.79, which is below both the industry median of 14.43 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation metric can be useful for investors comparing the company's current share price with its earnings performance.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, as these transactions can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the company's value and future direction. While insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook, it is one of many factors that shareholders consider when analyzing a company's investment potential.

