Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A €4.50 Dividend

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Amadeus FiRe's shares on or after the 19th of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 23rd of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is €4.50 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €4.50 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Amadeus FiRe has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current share price of €131.2. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Amadeus FiRe paid out 65% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 21% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Amadeus FiRe's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Amadeus FiRe's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years. Amadeus FiRe has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Amadeus FiRe has delivered 4.3% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Amadeus FiRe is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Is Amadeus FiRe worth buying for its dividend? Amadeus FiRe's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. There's a lot to like about Amadeus FiRe, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Amadeus FiRe has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Amadeus FiRe that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

