Amazon Go chief: We got rid of the most annoying part of physical retail

Amazon’s (AMZN) cashier-free grocery store is coming to San Francisco and Chicago, and one of the biggest differences shoppers there can expect is an emphasis on foods from local businesses, the Seattle tech giant tells Yahoo Finance.

“Here in Seattle, we have a lot of things from local bakeries and local food purveyors, and that will vary in every city,” Amazon VP of Amazon Go Gianna Puerini explains to Yahoo Finance. “Some things won’t. We’ll have Coke in all the stores and things like that. But I think the biggest difference that we focus on as we get ready for that is what local selection will delight customers the most.”

While Puerini would not specify whether the upcoming Amazon Go stores will be similar in size to the Seattle location — the Chicago store could be roughly one-third the size, according to The Seattle Times — she added that Amazon was purposeful in keeping its pilot store on the smaller side.

One thing that doesn’t take up room in Amazon Go stores? Lines.

“When a small group of us sat down and brainstormed [Amazon Go], we knew there were all these great things about physical retail, but what’s not great?” Puerini explains. “And we unanimously said, well, standing in line is an issue. That’s not the most value-add part of my experience. I don’t love that. So we asked ourselves, ‘What could happen if we could get rid of that?”

Keeping Amazon Go ‘compact’

The Amazon Go storefront in Seattle, Washington. The location itself measures roughly 1,800 square feet. More

“We wanted to keep it reasonably compact because that’s more convenient,” Puerini explains. “You learn it very quickly, and you know where things are. If you find your favorites, you can beeline right to them and get out the door.”

While Amazon hasn’t disclosed Amazon Go’s sales figures since it opened in January, a steady stream of customers flowed in and out during our four-hour visit to the Seattle store this week, with a heavy crowd during lunchtime.

Regardless, sales must be encouraging enough for the company to move forward with its expansion into Chicago and San Francisco. Much of that has do with the premise of Amazon Go: a cashier-free store that uses a combination of cameras, computer vision and machine learning so shoppers can grab what they want and go.

The store’s technology takes care of the rest: it keeps track of what shoppers pick up off shelves, what they put back, and what they leave the store with. As soon as shoppers leave the store, they’re automatically charged for their purchases, and a receipt is sent to their smartphones.

Instead of cashiers at the front of Amazon Go, shoppers will find turnstiles that scan each shopper’s unique QR code when they enter. More

Shopping at Amazon Go for the first time simultaneously feels familiar and alien. Getting around the store is just like strolling around your local grocery or convenience store. But leaving the store evokes a brief moment of confusion from many people who have spent years shopping at traditional brick-and-mortar stores. No doubt it’s the same feeling many Uber and Lyft passengers experienced in those early years as they adjusted to the idea of a “friction-free” exit. No fumbling with wadded cash, and no flimsy receipts to stash. The fare is automatically charged to your card. You simply hop out and go.

A peek into physical retail’s future?

Amazon VP of Amazon Go Gianna Puerini (on right). More