Amazon Invests Additional $2.75 Billion in AI Startup Anthropic

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. says it’s investing an additional $2.75 billion into Anthropic, an artificial intelligence startup.

The infusion brings Amazon’s total investment in the company, a well-regarded builder of so-called generative AI tools able to generate text and analysis, to $4 billion, following an earlier investment announced in September. As part of that deal, Amazon had the right to contribute the additional funds in the form of a convertible note, provided it did so before the end of March.

As part of the tie-up, Anthropic has also agreed to use Amazon Web Services data centers to power some of its operations, and to use Amazon’s custom-built computer chips. Anthropic, based in San Francisco, is has also committed to using chips from Alphabet Inc.’s Google, another close partner.

