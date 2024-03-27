Amazon Invests Additional $2.75 Billion in AI Startup Anthropic
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. says it’s investing an additional $2.75 billion into Anthropic, an artificial intelligence startup.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Biden Gains Ground Against Trump in Six Key States, Poll Shows
Trump’s Net Worth Hits $6.5 Billion, Making Him One of World’s 500 Richest People
Japan Amps Up Intervention Threat as Yen Hits Lowest Since 1990
Trump Vows to Pay Fraud Trial Bond Cut by 68% to $175 Million
Using Your Premium Credit Card May Cost More After Visa-Mastercard Deal
The infusion brings Amazon’s total investment in the company, a well-regarded builder of so-called generative AI tools able to generate text and analysis, to $4 billion, following an earlier investment announced in September. As part of that deal, Amazon had the right to contribute the additional funds in the form of a convertible note, provided it did so before the end of March.
As part of the tie-up, Anthropic has also agreed to use Amazon Web Services data centers to power some of its operations, and to use Amazon’s custom-built computer chips. Anthropic, based in San Francisco, is has also committed to using chips from Alphabet Inc.’s Google, another close partner.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Hong Kong’s Elderly Are Increasingly Retiring in Mainland China
In This Coworking Space, Only the Cappuccino Isn’t Classified
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.