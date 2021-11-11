Amazon's one-day Instant Pot sale cuts the price of pressure cookers, ovens and more

A number of Instant Pot pressure cookers, air fryers and other cooking gadgets are on sale for one day only on Amazon, including the 8-quart Duo Crisp for $119. That's $81 less than what it usually sells for and is the lowest price we've seen for the larger Duo Crisp. The model comes with a removable air fryer lid you can use to make crispy chicken wings, fried vegetables and more. It has 11 functionalities in all with air fry included, as well as pressure cook, slow cook, roast, bake and sterilizer.

Buy Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Air Fryer Lid 8 Quart at Amazon - $119

The 6-quart Instant Pot Max is also on sale for $110, or $40 less than its retail price. It's capable of providing sustained 15psi pressure cooking and has a large touchscreen display you can use to set the time, temperature and pressure level. That's where you can set the time for a delayed start and where you can access the setting to make sure any cooked food inside stays warm.

If you'd rather get a slow cooker, though, the 6-quart Instant Pot Aura is currently listed for $70, which is $60 lower than its regular price. That's a bit more than its all-time low, but the model hasn't been this price since earlier this year, and it's still a 46 percent discount. The Aura does not have a pressure cooker function, but it does have 10 modes that include slow cooking. While not all Instant Pot models are on sale, Black Friday isn't that far off, and it's traditionally rife with deals for the brand.

Buy Instant Pot Max 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker at Amazon - $110 Buy Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 Multicooker Slow Cooker 6 Quart at Amazon - $70

Instant's air fryers are also on sale in case that's what you really want to buy. You can get the 4-quart Instant Vortex Plus for $64, which is $36 lower than its retail price and the lowest the model has ever been sold for on the website. It's a solid (and now an affordable) entry point into air frying if you haven't given it a shot yet. Meanwhile, the Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 Air Fryer is currently available for $200. That's also an all-time low for the $300 model that can also serve as a convection and rotisserie oven. The model can broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast, warm and slow cook, as well.

Buy Instant Vortex Plus 4 Quart Air Fryer at Amazon - $64 Buy Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 Air Fryer at Amazon - $200

In addition to the pressure cookers and air fryers we've listed above, Instant's Accu Slim Sous Vide Precision Cooker is on sale for 20 percent off at $80. It promises even cooking with its immersion circulator that's designed to uniformly heat water with no hot or cold spots. Finally, you can get the Instant Blend Ace Cold and Hot Blender for 43 percent off at $40, or $30 less than its usual price. It has a 1.6 liter capacity and can help you make smoothies, purée, crushed ice, frozen desserts and soups.

Buy Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide Precision Cooker at Amazon - $80 Buy Instant Blend Ace Cold and Hot Blender at Amazon - $40