Amazon's AWS to invest $15 billion to expand cloud computing in Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Amazon Web Services (AWS) said on Friday it plans to invest 2.26 trillion yen ($15.24 billion) in Japan by 2027 to expand its cloud computing infrastructure.

The Amazon.com unit is spending to expand facilities in the metropolises of Tokyo and Osaka to meet growing customer demand, it said in a statement.

That comes on top of 1.51 trillion yen spent from 2011 to 2022 to build up cloud capacity in Japan, AWS said.

($1 = 148.2700 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)