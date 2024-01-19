Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,814.50
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,630.00
    -29.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,170.25
    +60.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,937.20
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.02
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    2,024.40
    +2.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1440
    +0.0380 (+0.93%)
     

  • Vix

    14.13
    -0.66 (-4.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2713
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2270
    +0.1130 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,001.13
    -1,539.08 (-3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,459.09
    +12.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,959.32
    +493.15 (+1.39%)
     

Amazon's AWS to invest $15 billion to expand cloud computing in Japan

Reuters
Attendees walk through an expo hall at AWS re:Invent 2023, a conference hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), in Las Vegas

TOKYO (Reuters) - Amazon Web Services (AWS) said on Friday it plans to invest 2.26 trillion yen ($15.24 billion) in Japan by 2027 to expand its cloud computing infrastructure.

The Amazon.com unit is spending to expand facilities in the metropolises of Tokyo and Osaka to meet growing customer demand, it said in a statement.

That comes on top of 1.51 trillion yen spent from 2011 to 2022 to build up cloud capacity in Japan, AWS said.

($1 = 148.2700 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Advertisement