Ambarella Inc CFO Brian White Sells 3,357 Shares

Brian White, the Chief Financial Officer of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA), executed a sale of 3,357 shares in the company on December 19, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $63.04 per share, resulting in a total value of $211,570.28.

Ambarella Inc is a technology company that specializes in the design and development of low-power, high-definition (HD) and Ultra HD video compression, image processing, and computer vision processors. These products are used in a variety of human and computer vision applications, including surveillance, automotive, drones, and wearable cameras. Ambarella's technology is known for its ability to deliver high-quality video footage while consuming minimal power, making it suitable for portable and battery-powered devices where power efficiency is critical.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 21,706 shares of Ambarella Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period.

The insider transaction history for Ambarella Inc shows a pattern of selling activity. There have been no insider buys and 37 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Ambarella Inc were trading at $63.04, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.521 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.04, indicating that Ambarella Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $60.43. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

The GF Value serves as a benchmark for investors, suggesting whether a stock is undervalued or overvalued compared to its estimated intrinsic value.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

