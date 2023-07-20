Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) reported $110.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 53.7%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.41 million, representing a surprise of +8.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amerant Bancorp Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin : 3.83% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.77%.

Efficiency Ratio : 65.61% compared to the 62.03% average estimate based on three analysts.

Average Interest Earning Assets : $8.78 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.73 billion.

Total Non-Performing Loans : $47.20 million compared to the $35.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Net charge-offs / Avg. loans : 0.42% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.54%.

Total Non-Performing Assets : $67.38 million versus $55.99 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Noninterest income : $26.62 million versus $14.98 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Net interest income: $83.88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $82.32 million.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

