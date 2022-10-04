Amerant Bancorp Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Amerant Bancorp Inc.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB) (the “Company”), today announced it will release third quarter 2022 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, after the market closes. Once released, investors may access Amerant’s earnings results at https://investor.amerantbank.com by choosing “Quarterly Results” under the “Financials” heading.



On Friday, October 21, 2022, Jerry Plush, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Carlos Iafigliola, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter.

Conference Call Details

Telephone Access:

Register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfdd9840ca5564a27883366b60a578df3 to access the live call, including for participants who plan to ask a question during the call.

Webcast Access:

The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.amerantbank.com, under “Events”. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately one month.

About Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 24 banking centers – 17 in South Florida and 7 in Houston, Texas, as well as an LPO in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit investor.amerantbank.com.

