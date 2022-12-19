U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

Amerant Bancorp Inc. Announces New Share Repurchase Program

Amerant Bancorp Inc.
·4 min read
Amerant Bancorp Inc.
Amerant Bancorp Inc.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB) (the “Company” or “Amerant”) today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program (the “New Repurchase Program”), pursuant to which the Company may purchase, from time to time, up to an aggregate amount of $25 million of its shares of Class A common stock. The New Repurchase Program will be effective from January 1, 2023 until December 31, 2023. The Company will not, however, repurchase shares prior to the release of 4Q 2022 earnings in January 2023.

Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO, stated, “We are pleased to announce that our Board has authorized this new buyback program, as this will provide us with the flexibility to make prudent capital management decisions that we believe are in the best long-term interests of our shareholders. We believe having an authorization in place is an essential component of a capital management program to return value to shareholders, and we intend to opportunistically repurchase shares from time to time while preserving sufficient capital to support our future growth.”

Repurchases under the New Repurchase Program may be made in the open market, by block purchase, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Repurchases of the Company’s shares of Class A common stock (and the timing thereof) will depend upon market conditions, regulatory requirements, other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities and other factors as may be considered in the Company’s sole discretion. Repurchases may also be made pursuant to a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions. The New Repurchase Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any particular amount of Class A common stock and may be suspended or discontinued at any time without notice.

About Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its main subsidiary, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), as well as its other subsidiaries: Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S. with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 23 banking centers – 16 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area, as well as an LPO in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit investor.amerantbank.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release on Form 8-K contains “forward-looking statements” including statements with respect to the Company’s objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company’s expectations, plans, and projections. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “goals,” “outlooks,” “modeled,” “dedicated,” “create,” and other similar words and expressions of the future.

Forward-looking statements, including those relating to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, achievements, or financial condition to be materially different from future results, performance, achievements, or financial condition expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, together with those risks and uncertainties described in “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2022 and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website www.sec.gov.

CONTACTS:
Investors
Laura Rossi
InvestorRelations@amerantbank.com
(305) 460-8728

Media
Silvia M. Larrieu
MediaRelations@amerantbank.com
(305) 441-8414


