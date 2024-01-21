Amerant Bancorp's (NYSE:AMTB) Dividend Will Be $0.09

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:AMTB) will pay a dividend of $0.09 on the 29th of February. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.5%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Amerant Bancorp's stock price has increased by 35% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Amerant Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

Amerant Bancorp is just starting to establish itself as being able to pay dividends to shareholders, given its short 2-year history of distributing earnings. Despite the company's shorter dividend history however, calculating for its payout ratio of 17% shows that Amerant Bancorp is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 22.2% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 17% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Amerant Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2022, the dividend has gone from $0.24 total annually to $0.36. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 22% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Amerant Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 18% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Amerant Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Amerant Bancorp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

