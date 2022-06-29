Amerant Bank Named Best Community Bank 2022 by New World Report’s Texas Business Awards

Katy Banking Center

HOUSTON, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, with a presence in Houston, TX, Tampa, FL, and South Florida, announces today it was chosen as the winner of New World Report’s Best Community Bank 2022 award, as part of its Texas Business Awards program.

Texas is a true powerhouse among the U.S. landscape. When it comes to business, it has thrived for decades on the back of an unrivaled work ethic and strong values. Texans understand the power of a hard day’s work, and in treating clients with services that always exceed expectations.

"We are proud to have been chosen as Texas’ Best Community Bank by New World Report," said Francisco Rivero, Houston Market President, Amerant Bank. “Being one of the greatest, most diverse cities in the United States, Houston is a key area of focus for Amerant.”

The Texas Business Awards were launched this year to recognize the incredible achievements of those in the lone star state, despite incredible uncertainty, immense challenges and dogged competition.

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB), with a presence across South Florida and in Tampa, FL, and Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant Bank supports numerous non-profit, charitable and arts organizations. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

About New World Report

New World Report is an insightful and informative business news platform providing readers throughout the Americas with business advice to aid business progress, success stories aimed to inspire and trends and innovations to support business growth and continuity. Born out of the merge of U.S. Business News and Latin America News, the New World Report has a dedicated website which is updated daily with content and each month a newsletter is circulated to more than 100,000 businesses and professionals from across the region.

