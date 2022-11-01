U.S. markets closed

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend

The New America High Income Fund, Inc.
·1 min read

BOSTON, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: HYB) announced today that it will pay a dividend of $.05 per share on the company’s common stock on November 30, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be November 15th.

The Fund has released updated portfolio data which can be found on the Fund’s website at www.newamerica-hyb.com.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund’s investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). As of September 30, 2022, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.2 trillion of assets, including approximately $18 billion of “high yield” investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact:        
Ellen E. Terry, President
Telephone: 617-263-6400
www.newamerica-hyb.com


