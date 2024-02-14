America Movil to trim 2024 capex to $7 billion after strong spending

By Cassandra Garrison and Sarah Morland

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil said on Wednesday it expected capital expenditure of around $7 billion this year, following years of significant spending on buying spectrum and refreshing its network infrastructure.

This compares to spending of $8.6 billion in 2023.

In a call with analysts, finance chief Carlos Garcia said the reduced capex was the result of significant prior spending on wireless infrastructure. This year, Garcia said, the firm's only significant spectrum spend should be in Ecuador.

The capex changes will allow for a better budget on America Movil's broadband operations, he said, noting that customers were reacting well to combining internet packages with membership to streaming platforms.

Garcia added that the company plans to keep its holding in Telekom Austria and sees further growth in the European country, and that the firm planned to maintain its Colombian investments, despite regulatory changes there.

The call follows America Movil's fourth-quarter results, in which it posted a better-than-expected net profit of over $1 billion, even as a stronger peso diluted overseas revenues abroad and it faced sky-high inflation in Argentina.

The firm was helped by market share gains in Brazil, where Garcia said the company would look to hike its prices if there is an opportunity to do so.

