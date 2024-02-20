Advertisement
American Airlines raises bag fee after five years

2
Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Airbus A321 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport

(Reuters) - American Airlines said on Tuesday the carrier will raise the price to check a bag for travel booked on or after Feb. 20.

"For the first time since 2018, American is adjusting bag fees for first and second checked bags," the carrier said.

Passengers will now have to pay $35 to check their first bag for domestic flights if the service is booked online in advance, or $40 if they purchase the option at the airport, the carrier said.

A second checked bag will cost $45 if purchased online or at the airport.

For Canada and short-haul international flights, the fee is $35 for first checked bags, and $45 for the second purchased online or at the airport.

Customers who purchase premium cabins on domestic and international flights "will continue to receive complimentary bags", the airline said.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

