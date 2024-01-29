The American Dream is Fading - Invest in Single Family Homes Before It's Too Late

As homeownership becomes elusive for many, investing in single-family real estate investment trusts (REITs) offers a viable avenue to access the real estate market.

Explore how this investment option provides exposure and potential returns in the shifting landscape of home ownership.

Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) owns and manages a portfolio of approximately 80,000 single-family homes, making it one of the largest homeowners in the United States. About 96% of its portfolio is located in the Western U.S., Sunbelt, and Florida, and it's more affordable to lease a home than it is to buy in all 16 of its core markets in these regions.

Invitation Homes currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, which equates to $1.12 per share annually and gives it a yield of about 3.4% today. The company has also been a serial dividend-raiser, having raised its annual dividend every year since it went public in 2017.

Don't Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Dara Khosrowshahi-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here are 3 high-yield investments to add significant income to your portfolio.

American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) owns and manages a portfolio of over 58,000 single-family homes, positioning itself as one of the largest homeowners in the United States alongside Invitation Homes. Its portfolio spans 21 states in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Mountain Regions, encompassing markets like Orlando, Tampa, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Denver, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and Seattle.

American Homes 4 Rent currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, which equates to $0.88 per share annually and gives it a yield of about 2.5% today. The company has not raised its dividend for as many years as Invitation Homes, but its streak currently sits at three consecutive years, and its recent financial performance would support a continuation of this streak in 2024.

Story continues

An Alternative Option: Arrived Homes

Arrived Homes also offers a way for investors to gain exposure to residential real estate. It's an alternative investment platform, backed by Jeff Bezos and Dara Khosrowshahi, that allows individuals to easily invest in real estate by purchasing shares of rental properties. Investors on the platform earn passive income through the rental revenue while waiting for the properties they invest in to appreciate in value over time.

Read Next:

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Dara Khosrowshahi gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article The American Dream is Fading - Invest in Single Family Homes Before It's Too Late originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.