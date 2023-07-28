American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) reported revenue of $395.55 million, up 9.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $385.59 million, representing a surprise of +2.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Homes 4 Rent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Tenant charge-backs : $45.81 million compared to the $45.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Revenues- Core revenues : $349.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $347.30 million.

Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.27 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.10.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

