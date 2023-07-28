U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.00
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,448.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,612.50
    +41.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.64
    -0.45 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.10
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0120
    +0.1610 (+4.18%)
     

  • Vix

    14.41
    +1.22 (+9.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2801
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2100
    -0.1950 (-0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,223.09
    -198.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    636.28
    -4.38 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,692.76
    +15.87 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,453.97
    -437.19 (-1.33%)
     

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended June 2023, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) reported revenue of $395.55 million, up 9.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $385.59 million, representing a surprise of +2.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Homes 4 Rent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Tenant charge-backs: $45.81 million compared to the $45.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenues- Core revenues: $349.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $347.30 million.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.27 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.10.

View all Key Company Metrics for American Homes 4 Rent here>>>

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research