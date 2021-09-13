U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,455.86
    -2.72 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,758.09
    +150.37 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,082.84
    -32.66 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.47
    +12.93 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.36
    +0.64 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3280
    -0.0130 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0100
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,439.16
    -1,413.57 (-3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.38
    -7.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

American Manganese to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), a critical metals company focused on the upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, is pleased to announce its participation in a series of upcoming investor conferences in the month of September.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (September 13-15, 2021)

For more information visit: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/#toggle-id-5

AGP Virtual Energy Conference (September 21, 2021)

For more information visit: https://www.allianceg.com/conference_and_event/a-g-p-s-virtual-energy-conference/

"We have made excellent progress in our Closed-loop Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Upcycling project and Wenden Stockpile Material Reclamation and Advanced Material Processing project and we look forward to sharing the development of our advanced technology and commercialization efforts with an investor audience," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ process. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

American Manganese's original patented manganese process is the cornerstone technology in the development of the Company's lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process, RecycLiCo™.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663794/American-Manganese-to-Participate-in-Upcoming-Investment-Conferences

Recommended Stories

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • General Electric Investors: Prepare for a Bumpy Quarter

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) latest investor update left Wall Street concerned that the industrial giant's third-quarter report might not be as positive as many had expected. For reference, management's game plan is for GE Aviation to return to its former glory in line with a recovery in commercial aviation. Meanwhile, GE Healthcare should remain a solid earnings and cash flow generator, and management plans to buff up the margins of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy through improved execution.

  • This Growth Stock Is Buy Now, Pay Later's New Most Valuable Player

    Its platform integrates with the online stores of its merchant partners to offer customers the option to finance their purchases at the checkout. Smaller players have emerged with their own takes on the concept, prompting Affirm to develop the Affirm Card -- a digital credit card-like product that allows consumers to reap the benefits of BNPL everywhere, not just with Affirm's merchant partners.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Morgan Stanley sees a potential 10% market correction happening soon -- here's why

    Morgan Stanley strategists see a 10% or more market correction in the near future. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.

  • Crescent Point Increases Fourth Quarter Dividend and Announces Preliminary 2022 Outlook

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) has approved an increase to the Company's quarterly dividend as a result of significant progress made on improving its balance sheet strength and sustainability. Crescent Point is also pleased to announce its preliminary 2022 budget, which is expected to generate significant excess cash flow that leads to additional balance sheet strength and the opportunity to create further shareholder value.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • 10 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best value dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing, the investment strategy pioneered by American economist Benjamin Graham, and religiously […]

  • AMC must ‘dramatically’ change for it to stay in business: asset manager

    Changebridge Capital runs two active ESG ETFs and is shorting AMC and Gamestop in its Long / Short ETF. Ross Klein, Founder and CIO Changebridge Capital, joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the market action and outlook for the companies.&nbsp;

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Monday

    The stock's drop, followed by a partial recovery, seems to coincide with pricing trends of other growth stocks on Monday. Many growth stocks like Tesla are down several percentage points or more. Pressure on growth stocks extends negative trends from last week, when the S&P 500 suffered its most significant losing streak since February, with many growth stocks getting hit harder than the overall market.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

    You don't need a giant pile of cash to generate a healthy return from this trio of growth, value, and income stocks.

  • Like Dividends? You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    They're not complicated companies. They're just simple, cash-driving business being very well run.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • Is Tesla a Buy Now?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is making a comeback. After hitting a record of just over $900 in January, Tesla shares lost more than a third of their value -- falling to $563 in March. Tesla closed Wednesday's trading session at $753.87, up 34% from this year's low.

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • What to expect from Apple's event this week

    Bob O’Donnell, President and Chief Analyst TECHnalysis Research LLC, talks what to expect at Apple's big event tomorrow.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.