American Software, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) Stock Financial Prospects Look Bleak: Should Shareholders Be Prepared For A Share Price Correction?

Most readers would already know that American Software's (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) stock increased by 5.6% over the past three months. However, its weak financial performance indicators makes us a bit doubtful if that trend could continue. Specifically, we decided to study American Software's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

View our latest analysis for American Software

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for American Software is:

7.3% = US$9.8m ÷ US$134m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.07 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

American Software's Earnings Growth And 7.3% ROE

At first glance, American Software's ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 9.7%. Although, we can see that American Software saw a modest net income growth of 11% over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared American Software's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 18% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

NasdaqGS:AMSW.A Past Earnings Growth January 21st 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for AMSW.A? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is American Software Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

American Software has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 142% suggesting that the company's shareholders are getting paid from more than just the company's earnings. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings respectably, as we saw above. Although, the high payout ratio is certainly something we would keep an eye on if the company is not able to keep up its growth, or if business deteriorates. To know the 2 risks we have identified for American Software visit our risks dashboard for free.

Moreover, American Software is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning American Software. While the company has posted decent earnings growth, the company is retaining little to no profits and is reinvesting those profits at a low rate of return. This makes us doubtful if that growth could continue, especially if by any chance the business is faced with any sort of risk. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

