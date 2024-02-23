American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 22, 2024

Operator: [Operator instructions] Hello and welcome to the Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Results Conference. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later you will have an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this call is being recorded should you need anything. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Vince Klinges, CFO of American Software. Please begin.

Vincent Klinges: Thank you and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to American Software's third quarter of fiscal 2024 earnings call. with me, on the call with me is Allan Dow, President and CEO of American Software. Allan will provide some opening remarks, and then I'll review the numbers, but first our Safe Harbor statement. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding, among other things, our business strategy and growth strategy. Any such forward-looking statements speak only as of this date. These forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and are beyond our control.

Future developments and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made on this call. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes and uncertainty in general economic conditions, the growth rate of the market for our products and services, the timely availability and market acceptance of these products and services, the effect of competitive products and pricing and other competitive pressures, and the irregular and unpredictable pattern of revenues. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Alan for opening remarks.

Allan Dow: Thank you, Vince. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Our third quarter was one of the busiest periods we've seen in the last year and a half, particularly as we entered into the new calendar year. Our clients and prospects are reengaging on transformational supply chain initiatives that have been in the works for some time, and while we continue to experience some delays in the larger deals, the demand environment appears to be improving. Against this backdrop, our third quarter results were in line with our expectations, and we remain on track to deliver the fiscal year 2024 guidance we provided last quarter. Before I review the third quarter results in more detail, I'd like to provide an update on the integration of Garvis, which we've rebranded as DemandAI+ and represents the next generation demand intelligence platform.

Our teams have been fully integrated, and we're actively collaborating on both sales opportunities and our product roadmap. From a go-to-market perspective, we've continued to leverage pilots to gain access to new strategic accounts. However, the primary emphasis with both new prospects and our existing client community is to drive towards rapid deployment of DemandAI+ into full production use as quickly as possible. We expect to close several longer-term engagements in the fourth quarter, which resulted from winding down the previous pilot engagements and converting them to long-term contracts with broader production deployments. In addition, our pipeline of lift and shifts has increased dramatically as we continue to drive awareness of our AI native demand forecasting capabilities and the first production-worthy use of generative AI capabilities to streamline decision-making for supply chain planning across our client community.

In fact, we've already seen some existing agility accounts adopt DemandAI+. One is a rapid-growing U.S.-based coffee brand with a highly promoted product line. The DAI+ solution will help them better manage the spikes in demand they often experience and determine the most cost-effective promotions to profitably grow their company. We are encouraged by this early success and believe that DemandAI+ will play a critical role in the migration of our existing clients to the cloud in the coming years. Turning back to our third-quarter results, we're pleased to see another sequential uptick in our backlog as our clients and prospects began to reengage on previously stock hold initiatives. Our revenues largely tracked our internal expectations, but we note that the declines in our maintenance and service revenues, respectively, were exacerbated by the divestiture of our transportation group and the lower utilization during the holiday periods.

From a profit standpoint, our adjusted EBITDA margin held steady on a sequential basis, despite the inclusion of Garvis' expenses for the full quarter and some additions to our product development team. Overall, we continue to see signs of improvement in the demand environment. We have a robust pipeline for entering Q4, leaving us poised for a strong finish to our fiscal year. Our guidance for fiscal 2024 remains unchanged, and we continue to expect to see recurring revenue between $85 million and $88 million, adjusted EBITDA between $14.5 million and $16 million, and total revenue between $100 million to $104 million. Given our performance to date, though, we anticipate reaching at least the midpoint on these respective guidance ranges. Finally, I want to provide an update on other initiatives that have been discussed previously.

We bought back over $5 million in stock during the third quarter and have now repurchased all of the shares remaining under our prior authorization. Yesterday, we announced that our Co-founder, Executive Chairman, and Treasurer, Jim Edenfield, retired from the Board as well as his role as the company's treasurer. After over 50 years of leadership for the company, Jim was not only a steadfast leader of our company, which we'll be forever grateful, but he was also a visionary for our industry as a whole. We appreciate Jim's willingness to continue as an advisor to our Board and to me. Jim Miller, who has been our Board member since 2002, accepted the role as Chairman and along with other Board members, will guide us through the strategic initiatives we had previously laid out.

Furthermore, in regards to our dual class structure, we remain engaged with our Class B shareholder to consider various options. Jim's retirement has no impact on the previously announced timeframe for that work. At this time, I'll turn the call over to Vince who will provide details of our financial results.

Vincent Klinges: Thanks, thanks Alan. Before I discuss our results in more detail, I want to remind everyone that due to the divestiture in the second quarter of our IT staffing business unit, the proven method, our financial statements have been re-cast to show the proven method as discontinuing operations. So our discussion of the current and comparable periods will focus only on the continuing operations from this point on. The total revenues for the third quarter came in at $25.5 million, a decrease of 7% from $27.4 million, same period last year, and it's primarily due to lower revenues from professional services and maintenance. Our subscription fees increased 9% year-over-year to $14.1 million from $13 million in the same period last year.

Our software license revenue was $0.3 and that compares to $1 million in the prior year period. Our professional services and other revenues decreased 28% to $3.4 million from $4.8 million the same period a year ago, and that's reflecting lower utilization during our holiday period and our decision to offload more services to our SI partners. Our maintenance revenues declined 11% year-over-year to $7.7 million, reflecting the normal fall-off rate for the quarter, as well as divestiture of our transportation group, which reduced our maintenance revenues by approximately $250,000 for the quarter. Our total recurring revenues comprised of both subscription and maintenance fees represented 86% of our total revenues for the third quarter, and that's up from 79% in the same period last year.

Our gross margin was 64% for the current period compared to 66% in the same period last year. Our subscription fee margin was 65% in the current period compared to 69% in the same period last year, but if you exclude the non-cash amortization of a tangible expense of $1.1 million, our subscription gross margin was 72% in both the current and prior year period. The amortization of a tangible expense was $425,000 in the same period last year. License fee margin was 80% compared to 65% in the same period last year. Our gross margins for services decreased to 21% from 26% last year due to lower revenues, primarily from a dramatically quieter holiday period this year. Our maintenance margin was 81% for both the current and prior year period. Our gross R&D expenses were 18% of total revenues for the current period, and that compares to 16% in the same period last year, as we filled open rolls during the quarter and had a full quarter of expenses from our acquisition of Garvis.

Our sales and marketing expenses were 20% of revenues for the current period, and that compares to 18% in the same period last year. Our G&A expenses were 23% of total revenues for the current quarter, and that compares to 21% last year. On a GAAP basis, our operating income was $0.8 million for this quarter, compared to $2.7 million in the same period last year, primarily due to lower revenues and also the costs related to the Garvis acquisition. Our net income was $4.1 million, our earnings diluted share of $0.12, compared to net income of $3.2 million or $0.09 per diluted share, including a net income gain of $1.4 million related to the sale of our transportation group. On an adjusted basis, which excludes non-cash amortization of intangible expenses related to acquisitions and stock-based compensation expense, our adjusted operating expenses was $3.6 million, and that compares to $4.3 million same period last year.

Our adjusted EBITDA was $4 million, and that compares to $4.8 million same period last year and adjusted net income of $6.4 million, or adjusted earnings diluted share of $0.19 for the third quarter, and that compares to adjusted net income of $4.4 million or $0.13 in the same period last year. Looking at international revenues, this quarter was approximately 22% of revenues, that's up from 20% last year. Our remaining performance obligation, we exited the quarter with RPO, or what we call is backlog of $119 million. Looking at our balance sheet, our financial position remained strong with total and cash investments of $78.2 million at the end of the quarter. During the quarter we paid $3.8 million in dividends and repurchased over $0.5 million shares at a total cost of $5.4 million.

Our day sales outstanding at the end of January 31, 2024 was 86 days, and that is down from 101 days, same period last year. Turning to the 2024 outlook, our guidance remains, as Alan said, our guidance remains unchanged and reflects only our continuing operation and we believe we will achieve the midpoint of these ranges is the most likely scenario given our year-to-date performance. So we anticipate revenues in the range of $100 million to $104 million, including recurring revenue $85 million to $88 million, and adjusted EBITDA we anticipate in the range of $14.5 million to $16 million. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to any questions.

