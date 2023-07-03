American Software (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.11

American Software, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.11 per share on 25th of August. This means the annual payment is 4.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

American Software Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before this announcement, American Software was paying out 143% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 8.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 136%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

American Software Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.36 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.44. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.0% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. American Software has seen earnings per share falling at 5.1% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

American Software's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about American Software's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for American Software that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is American Software not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

