American Software (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.11

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) will pay a dividend of $0.11 on the 25th of August. This makes the dividend yield 4.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

American Software Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before this announcement, American Software was paying out 143% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 8.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 137%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

American Software Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.36 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.44. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.0% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. In the last five years, American Software's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 5.3% per annum. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for American Software that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

